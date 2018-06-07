Nick León Combines Field Recordings and Miami Clubs on New EP, Totem

In composition as well as curation, Nick León considers all of the angles. Although the Miami-based producer has always demonstrated a keen ear for involved and immersive soundscapes, his latest EP, Friday’s Totem, sees the artist boil down his preexisting techniques to a previously unheard degree.

Whereas León’s earlier releases such as debut LP Profecía may have made for a more relaxed listening experience, Totem is punchy and to the point. From the outset, the title track alternates between silence and sputtering tribal percussion before firmly settling on the latter, bursting forth in a cacophony of drums begging to be heard on a high-end stereo system. Until the record’s final track, the piano-led and emotionally charged “Hesitate,” not a single song stretches beyond 3 minutes and 30 seconds, and there’s nary a vocal sample to be heard; it’s minimalism in service of inflicting maximum effect upon the listener.

“There’s much more percussion [on Totem],” León tells New Times, contrasting the new EP with his earlier records. “It's louder, more in your face, and I feel like that's a side that hasn't really been expressed too much [by me.]