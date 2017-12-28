Nghtmre Is Living the EDM Dream

Electronic music producer Nghtmre is known for extremely fast-paced sets — he usually cycles through a song a minute — as well as absolutely insane light displays and wholesale exploitation of the build-drop, build-drop dynamic. He's clearly taken some cues from Skrillex, the messiah of wobbly, party-forward dance music who helped launch Nghtmre's career during a South Florida music festival a few years ago.

Speaking to New Times amidst his 11-date Nghtmre Before Christmas Tour, the friendly and laid-back Nghtmre — known to friends and family as Tyler Marenyi — explains how he became a venerable dubstep and trap DJ in his own right. Marenyi's parents signed him up for piano lessons when he was about 8 years old, and he ended up sticking with it for several years. In high school, he transitioned to playing drums and began messing around with music production software on his friend’s computer. Making beats became a hobby in college as he worked toward earning a degree in finance, and he was close to taking a path that would have led him away from music entirely.

“About four or five months before graduation I was like, ‘OK, do I start applying for finance jobs, or what do I do?’” he says. Instead, he chose to enroll at Icon Collective, a digital music production school in Los Angeles. As a student there, he learned about music theory, the business side of the industry, and the finer points of programming songs on one's laptop.