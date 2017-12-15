New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017

The only thing better than experiencing a live show is reminiscing about how great it was. And 2017 gave Miami plenty of warm, fuzzy music memories. From massive festivals to solo acts, these are the music slideshows that kept New Times readers scrolling this year.

1. Scenes From Urban Beach Week 2017. Urban Beach Week included a heavy police presence, but the number of visitors seemed fewer than in past years. Maybe it was because of a scheduled air show. Traffic was heavy in South Beach anyway, but that didn't stop the flow of people from enjoying another year of the popular event.

2. Ultra Music Festival. All three days of Miami's largest music festival ranked among the year's biggest hits, including day one, with Rabbit in the Moon, Zhu, and Carl Cox; day two, with Axwell & Ingrosso, Afrojack, and the Prodigy; and day three, with Justice, Underworld, and David Guetta.

Amadeus McCaskill

3. The People of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2017. Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival wrapped up its second year at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida, with tickets selling out before the event kicked off.

4. NYE 2017: Justin Bieber at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach threw one of the sickest New Year's Eve parties in Miami. Pop superstar Justin Bieber performed and brought guests Skrillex and Marshmello, scheduled to perform at LIV and Story respectively, onstage with him.

George Martinez

5. Guns N' Roses Rocks Miami at Marlins Park. Guns N' Roses Not in This Lifetime 2017 Tour rocked the Magic City with an epic show that packed Marlins Park August 8.

George Martinez

6. Life in Color Festival 2017 at Mana Wynwood. Life In Color, AKA "The World's Largest Paint Party," assembled paint lovers at Mana Wynwood and the RC Cola Plant January 28. Attendees were showered and splashed with a seemingly endless supply of neon paint, while heavy-hitters such as Diplo, Marshmello, Carnage, and many others took over the decks.

Amadeus McCaskill

7. NYE 2017: Pitbull's New Year's Revolution at Bayfront Park. What happens when Pitbull invites his friends to Miami to perform at Bayfront Park? One killer New Year's Eve party. Once again, Mr. Worldwide took over downtown Miami and the airwaves on Fox for Pitbull's New Year's Revolution, with special performances and appearances by Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, and others.

Photo by Nate "Igor" Smith

8. The Extreme Scenes of the 2017 Gathering of the Juggalos. The Gathering of the Juggalos has such wonders to see. You can meet your heroes, get caught in a mosh, do some fistfighting, bond with your baby, and shake what your mother gave you — and that's only scratching the surface. Here are some of the wildest things we saw this year.

EXPAND Chris Carter

9. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at Sidebar Miami. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, alongside Malc Stewy with DJs Heron and David Maws, packed Sidebar February 3.

10. International Noise Conference 2017 at Churchill's Pub. Every year, the International Noise Conference descends upon Churchill's in Little Haiti for a week of alien frequencies, outré performance art, and late-night debauchery. Here are scenes from this year's festivities.

