 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ultra Music Festival 2017 Day Three at Bayfront ParkEXPAND
Ultra Music Festival 2017 Day Three at Bayfront Park
George Martinez

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017

New Times staff and contributors | December 15, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

The only thing better than experiencing a live show is reminiscing about how great it was. And 2017 gave Miami plenty of warm, fuzzy music memories. From massive festivals to solo acts, these are the music slideshows that kept New Times readers scrolling this year.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Gmartnx

Related Stories

1. Scenes From Urban Beach Week 2017. Urban Beach Week included a heavy police presence, but the number of visitors seemed fewer than in past years. Maybe it was because of a scheduled air show. Traffic was heavy in South Beach anyway, but that didn't stop the flow of people from enjoying another year of the popular event.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Gmartnx

2. Ultra Music Festival. All three days of Miami's largest music festival ranked among the year's biggest hits, including day one, with Rabbit in the Moon, Zhu, and Carl Cox; day two, with Axwell & Ingrosso, Afrojack, and the Prodigy; and day three, with Justice, Underworld, and David Guetta.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Amadeus McCaskill

3. The People of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2017. Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival wrapped up its second year at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida, with tickets selling out before the event kicked off.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Gmartnx

4. NYE 2017: Justin Bieber at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The Fontainebleau Miami Beach threw one of the sickest New Year's Eve parties in Miami. Pop superstar Justin Bieber performed and brought guests Skrillex and Marshmello, scheduled to perform at LIV and Story respectively, onstage with him.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
George Martinez

5. Guns N' Roses Rocks Miami at Marlins Park. Guns N' Roses Not in This Lifetime 2017 Tour rocked the Magic City with an epic show that packed Marlins Park August 8.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
George Martinez

6. Life in Color Festival 2017 at Mana Wynwood. Life In Color, AKA "The World's Largest Paint Party," assembled paint lovers at Mana Wynwood and the RC Cola Plant January 28. Attendees were showered and splashed with a seemingly endless supply of neon paint, while heavy-hitters such as Diplo, Marshmello, Carnage, and many others took over the decks.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Amadeus McCaskill

7. NYE 2017: Pitbull's New Year's Revolution at Bayfront Park. What happens when Pitbull invites his friends to Miami to perform at Bayfront Park? One killer New Year's Eve party. Once again, Mr. Worldwide took over downtown Miami and the airwaves on Fox for Pitbull's New Year's Revolution, with special performances and appearances by Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, and others.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Photo by Nate "Igor" Smith

8. The Extreme Scenes of the 2017 Gathering of the Juggalos. The Gathering of the Juggalos has such wonders to see. You can meet your heroes, get caught in a mosh, do some fistfighting, bond with your baby, and shake what your mother gave you — and that's only scratching the surface. Here are some of the wildest things we saw this year.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017EXPAND
Chris Carter

9. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at Sidebar Miami. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, alongside Malc Stewy with DJs Heron and David Maws, packed Sidebar February 3.

New Times' Ten Most Popular Music Slideshows of 2017
Jim Hall / PrimitiveJim.com

10. International Noise Conference 2017 at Churchill's Pub. Every year, the International Noise Conference descends upon Churchill's in Little Haiti for a week of alien frequencies, outré performance art, and late-night debauchery. Here are scenes from this year's festivities.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >