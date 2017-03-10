This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Rick Ross, Gill Graff, Zoey Dollaz, and Others

Rick Ross drops his new single one week before the release of Rather You Than Me. Photo by Thaddeus McAdams

Spring break is officially here. With all the college students flooding Miami to party hard in downtown and get reckless on the beach, it’ll be hard to drown out all the mind-splitting EDM that will boom from every club in Dade County for the next month. Are you hip-hop heads looking for an easy escape route? Then search no further.

With just one week left, Rick Ross is going all in to fuel the hype for his new album, Rather You Than Me. While rising MCs like Gill Graff and Hi-Rez uplift the people via their new releases, Kiddo Marv delivers his suggestions on what should go down during those late nights during March Madness.

Check out what’s new in Miami’s hip-hop scene:

7. Ace Hood, "2 Fux"

Hood Nation frontrunner Ace Hood reunited with his trusted producer, Reazy Renegade, to prove a point we already knew: He doesn't give "2 Fux." The 28-year-old rhymer has dropped off a few singles since the beginning of 2017, including "Give Thanks" and "Guess Who." He dropped his Body Bag 4 mixtape right before the end of last year, but now it appears as if he's back to his old habits and might be preparing a new project.

6. Gill Graff featuring Dashius Clay, “Legendary”

Gill Graff knows there’s a lot of potential in the streets of Miami-Dade, and he’s pushing everyone to be the best they can in his new single, “Legendary.” The Miami native recruited rapper and producer Dashius Clay to encourage the city to always fight against all odds. His second record of 2017 may be a positive sign that a new project from the “Fxck My X” rapper might be in the works. But for now, he just wants us all to be “legendary.”

5. Hi-Rez featuring Dizzy Wright, “Preach”

Fort Lauderdale rapper Hi-Rez hits the West Coast to vibe with Dizzy Wright in his new video for “Preach.” Rez and the former Funk Volume rhymer rock out in the desert in front of Al’s Liquors and a Technicolor rock formation. “Preach” comes fresh off Hi-Rez’s debut album, Missing Pieces, which will drop March 27.

4. Zoey Dollaz featuring Future and Koly P, “Yayaya”

With “Bad Tings” still in rotation on every radio station in the state, Zoey is shifting gears to concentrate on his next major body of work. For his first release of the year, Zoey grabs his rapper-in-chief, Future, to rock the hook for his collaborative song with Pompano Beach rapper Koly P, “Yayaya.” Producer Killa Wattz concocted this street banger with an ominous piano tune that signals the beginning of the funeral service for all of Zoey’s haters. “Yayaya” is the first glimpse into what we can expect on the Freebandz rapper’s forthcoming mixtape, Nobody’s Safe.

3. DJ Heron & Serum featuring Omniscient, “Lonely Days”

Miami’s favorite boom-bap mixer, DJ Heron, teamed up with rappers Serum and Omniscient for a new song that gives life to a classic lane in hip-hop that not many Miami rappers are taking. Omniscent and Serum throw down complex verses over piano keys and violin strings that blend with rhythmic drums. Don’t let the title fool you, though. This record isn’t one to listen to by yourself.

2. Kiddo Marv, “Late Nights”

If the previous song on this list has you bummed out about being solo, Kiddo Marv has the best way to get over your lonely day. His new song, “Late Nights,” comes a couple weeks after his unique freestyle to Kodak Black’s “Tunnel Vision,” which he calls “King Vision.” Marv enlists producer Shipmates to cook up the slightly freaky yet passionate record. In the song, the Haitian rapper hits up his special lady to come through for one of those “late nights.”

1. Rick Ross featuring Young Thug and Wale, “Trap Trap Trap”

We’re only a week away from the release of Rick Ross’ LP Rather You Than Me, which features an army of MCs, including Nas, Jeezy, Meek Mill, DeJ Loaf, and plenty of others. Days after Martha Stewart released the official cover art for the album on an apparently delicious cake, Rozay let go of another single fresh off his ninth studio album. “Trap, Trap, Trap” is reminiscent of the hard-core Miami trap sound from his Port of Miami days. It includes new verses from Wale and Young Thug. Look out for Rather You Than Me March 17.

