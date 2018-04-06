As Miami Beach Pride Nears, Native Youth Opens Up About Her Sexuality

It can be hard to be gay in 2018, but queerness no longer carries the stigma it once did. For proof, look no further than Miami Beach Gay Pride, a week of events celebrating the LGBTQ community. Over 130,000 supporters are expected to flood the streets with rainbow pride flags, face paint, and exquisite drag at the 10th Aanual parade this Sunday, April 8th.

Although Miami native Gaby Guerrero, aka Native Youth, will miss this year’s parade, the subtle lesbian wordplay in her alternative R&B music doesn't go unnoticed.

“I didn’t come to the conclusion that I was gay until my senior year of high school,” says Guerrero. “My friends would joke around and tell me I liked girls all the time, but I didn’t want to believe it. By the time I accepted it, it wasn’t a surprise to them.”