It Was a Bad Year for the Canadians, but a Good Year for My Favorite Robot

If misery inspires art, then Voytek Korab’s beloved Montreal Canadians hockey club is a creative spark. The Canadians and their NHL-leading 24 Stanley Cups are a proud franchise, but they really sucked this season. Korab didn’t take it well.

“Never seen this before, but the City of Montreal gave up on the team. It’s miserable days around here with the NHL Playoffs happening and we’re not involved,” Korab says.

On the other hand, Korab’s indie electronic music duo My Favorite Robot is kicking ass. This year, Korab and bandmate Jared Simms celebrate a decade of touring and running their label, My Favorite Robot Records. The 10 Years of My Favorite Robot tour started with an 8 a.m. to noon set at Kater Blau night club in Berlin on February 2. Next was Hive night club in Zurich, then Lebanon and most recently a few stops in Mexico. They randomly heard their music on the street while on a walk in Guadalajara. It was a small win.