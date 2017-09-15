What Did Mumford & Sons Gain by Losing the Banjos?

Remember Mumford & Sons? It might seem strange to think, but half a decade ago, the English band was a ubiquitous force in pop music. The group's 2013 album Babel debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and U.K. albums charts and later won a Grammy for Album of the Year. The same year, the band headlined the U.K.’s biggest festival, Glastonbury, and snagged the second spot on the Bonnaroo lineup behind Paul McCartney. Mumford & Sons were huge, the flagship of an indie-inspired folk revival in pop music that extended to bands such as the Lumineers and Of Monsters and Men, a trend that rang the death knell for indie culture as it marketed everything artisanal, old-timey, and twee.

And you know what Mumford & Sons' sound was? The sound that swept the English-speaking world? Banjos. Goddamn, shit-kickin’, completely ridiculous banjos combined with husky vocals and hopeless-romantic lyrics that sound like they were written by a minstrel in 1852 and left in an attic to rot. Even worse, every single song on the band's breakthrough album, Sigh No More, sounded exactly the same. Banjos, banjos, trite verses about love, and more banjos — and they just got louder on Babel.

Following this pattern, you might expect the group's latest album to be even louder, even banjo-ier. But you’d be wrong, because Wilder Mind, released in 2015, is a rock album. The banjos and lutes and acoustic guitars have been smashed to bits. The record features rousing, anthemic numbers such as “The Wolf” and “Ditmas,” which use electric guitar and bass as their central elements. “Believe” even uses, incredibly, synths. It sounds like Coldplay in 2005; with its atmospheric beginning and energetic final act, it’s basically a slightly less interesting take on “Speed of Sound.”