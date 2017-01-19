menu

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean Join Kaya Fest Lineup

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Lauryn Hill performing at the Fillmore in December.EXPAND
Lauryn Hill performing at the Fillmore in December.
Photo by Monica McGivern
Miami's newest music festival, Kaya Fest, has already made headlines by reuniting the Marley brothers onstage for the first time in more than two decades. Now organizers have announced special appearances by Lauryn Hill, who packed the Fillmore Miami Beach last month, as well as her former Fugees bandmate Wyclef Jean.

Hill has spent the better part of the past year on tour, kicking off her MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling! concert series in August. In December, she helped close out 2016 with a pair of shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach, where she crooned in a sparkling ensemble during what many fans called one of Miami's best shows of the year.

Wyclef, meanwhile, has kept busy planning a massive show celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Carnival, his 1997 album that included the hit "Gone Till November." Apart from the February 4 concert in New York City, his future tour schedule looks empty. He last passed through town in September for a set with DJ Irie at LIV.

Four years ago, Jean laid bare some details of his relationship with Hill in his autobiography, Purpose: An Immigrant's Story, even claiming that when Hill got pregnant, she "led me to believe the baby was mine." Hill's baby daddy was in fact Rohan Marley — son of Bob Marley, Miami native, and kin to the group of Marley offspring who'll perform onstage at Kaya.

Awkward? Maybe. But for audience members, those tensions could pay off in the form of a killer series of sets from legendary artists.

Kaya Fest
1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Early-bird tickets went on sale Monday, January 16, for $50, and general admission and VIP tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, for $80 to $300 via livenation.com.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.
