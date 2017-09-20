Lauryn Hill and Nas Prove '90s Hip-Hop Won't Ever Die

If you're old enough, you can recollect that in the Nineties, baby boomers wouldn't stop boasting how old time rock 'n' roll was best.. "Bob Dylan, the Doors, Woodstock, that was when rock was rock," they'd tell you. The old timers would keep their radios locked on classic rock stations that would play the same hundred songs in constant rotation and save their money for anytime the Moody Blues or Donovan would come in town.

Subversive Gen X'ers would snicker about their parents' refusal to accept the greatness of the present. But those Nineties kids should have been careful. Now the fetishizing ihas started all over again with Nineties hip-hop. Any head over 35 with Sirius in the car is constantly checking Backspin, they're booking voyage on the I Love the '90s Ship-Hop Cruise, they ponder what if Tupac and Biggie lived a little longer, and they make sure to get a babysitter whenever old school favorites come into town the way Lauryn Hill and Nas will on September 22.

Hill made her name as one third of the Fugees, scoring a number-one hit with a cover of "Killing Me Softly." Then she broke out for a solo career with 1998's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and found a fan base that has stayed with her for the last 20 years. Ms. Hill hasn't put out another studio album since, and her live shows gained a reputation for tardiness and erratic behavior. But the love for her one solo album is so strong (recently NPR named it the number two album ever recorded by a woman), people kept coming. And lately they have been rewarded with punctual, powerful performances.

Nas, meanwhile was the son of a jazz musician and sampled jazz beats over rhymes to unique effect. Right from his debut 1994 album, Illmatic, many called him the greatest lyricist and MC in the game. Number-one records like It Was Written, I Am..., and most recently 2012's Life Is Good only served to perpetuate that claim.

Any listener to Lauryn Hill and Nas can quickly detect the greatness of their work, even if you don't have memories from when they came out. But was the decade from which their careers were spawned, really the Golden Age of hip-hop as it's being marketed?

There are definite parallels between rock in the Sixties and hip-hop in the Nineties. There was room for experimentation and the possibility of creating something new and unprecedented. While Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj have 30 years of hip-hop to compete against, young Nas and Lauryn Hill were only a few years from the birth of rap, giving their sounds a freshness, modern rappers can't access . Just like Sixties rockers , rappers in the Nineties studied the pioneers while recording on technologies their poorer forefathers couldn't access.

Young 'uns can argue nostalgia makes everything better, and while the Nineties had great hip-hop, there was also plenty of garbage. They'll say acts like Future or Migos are as good as anything hip-hop related from the '90s, just as their parents would say Pavement or Radiohead stood up to the rock of the Sixties.

But beware, millennials, in 20 years it will be you saying, "They don't make EDM like they used to."

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas. 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 22, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $37 to $140 via livenation.com.

