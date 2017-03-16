Everyone Rest Up for Moon Boots at Bardot and That’s an Order

Moon Boots Courtesy photo

Santiago Caballero and Eyal Agai’s Slap & Tickle Tuesday party turns five this year. The weekly ritual started at Electric Pickle, then moved to Bardot. In their first-year Caballero and Agai found themselves in a legal battle over the Slap & Tickle name with an Australian porn company. They persevered. We’re told sex on the dance floor was more common in the shadows at the Pickle, but Bardot continues to deliver weekly “WTF moments.” Agai doesn’t use the word “friend” frivolously, but says Pete Dougherty, AKA Moon Boots, is just that.

“Several DJs have played our Slap & Tickle night on their way to becoming established artists. Our party has become a rite of passage for DJs, and that means a lot. Moon Boots’ second DJ performance ever happened with us, so it’s perfect that he’s playing our fifth anniversary party during Miami Music Week,” Agai says.

Moon Boots is set to perform at Bardot on Tuesday, March 21, and the Anjunadeep party on Saturday, March 25, at Gramps Bar. United by Anjuna, “beats” and “deep” are the two labels owned and operated by Above & Beyond. In short, Anjunabeats is for trance and Anjunadeep is for house.

Though Dougherty has always veered toward the Anjunadeep sound (and is a fan of label mates Lane 8 and Lancelot), something else has always stood out for him: that 2007 Daft Punk show in Amsterdam. Perhaps it was the coffee shops or the charm of the Netherlands, but Dougherty recalls the sound being something bigger. Indeed, he has the ability to make each track sound bigger and better than the one before.

“I’ve heard music in someone else’s set and it sounded great and I wanted to play it. Then I realized it was how the track was sequenced that made it sound so good,” Dougherty says.

Dougherty’s sound is indie, eclectic, disco, Williamsburg, chukka, and funky. His affection for soul and R&B is glaring and his remix of “The Mother We Share” by CHVRCHES was multi-million popular. He tends to play less of his own productions at venues such as Bardot. World music, Michael Jackson, and a hip-hop rework or two are certain.

A new Moon Boots album is looming he says, “My album will be out end of summer, it’s a labor of love and it’s been so rewarding. There are a lot of proper songs, I have worked with a lot of great vocalists and learned so much about vocal stacking and percussion. I’ve worked on it for a really, really long time.”

Dougherty was hanging with a buddy from college in San Diego when we spoke. He was there to perform at CRSSD Festival. On the way out, we let Dougherty know our final question was for our fake news section.

Tell me how you felt as you put the finishing touches on “Animals” and did you know immediately that it would be a massive hit?

"I knew it would be huge, it was the best feeling, you know when the drop hits, it’s in your bones, you feel it and you know it. The drop is so key, I just knew it. And one more thing, I want everyone to come well-rested, no other parties for the week!"

A good sport, Moon Boots.

Slap & Tickle Five-Year Anniversary With Moon Boots

10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via showclix.com.

