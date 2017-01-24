Monterrey Releases Video for "Neon" With a Miami Vice Color Palette

EXPAND Monterrey Photo by Beats of Miami

In his school days at FIU, Roger del Pino fancied himself a video artist. So it was only a matter of time before his electro-musical alter ego, Monterrey, released a video for one of his songs. The result, the video for the song "Neon," is a kaleidoscopic trip with the color pallete of a lost episode of Miami Vice, in which Don Johnson ingests some weird drugs.

"I'd been talking with the director Caro about doing it since September." del Pino told New Times on a Friday night after work. "I wanted it to be a throwback because of the name 'Neon' to 1980's Miami. Caro then threw a sci-fi element into it."

Filmed at the Miami Princess Hotel, they managed to get all their footage in one day. "We shot it in four or five hours. It's a motel that you can rent hourly and we chose the disco themed room." After months of post-production with all its special effects, Monterrey, who got its name after del Pino saw a photograph of the beautiful Mexican city by that name, was able to drop the video shortly after the New Year. "I rented out a gallery space in the Little River Arts district and had a video release party. We were able to recreate the motel room in the space. I thought it was all received well."

As for the rest of 2017 del Pino wants to get more comfortable being in the spotlight as a performer. "I started writing music and tried to have girls sing for me, that didn't work out the way I wanted." So instead del Pino takes the stage armed with a couple synthesizers and his friend Oscar Sardinia playing guitar. You'll have a chance to see how his brand of chillwave translates in a live setting on January 27 at The Bar at 1306.

"After that show I think I'm really going to try to hunker down and create another EP." After enjoying the process and the result of making the video for "Neon," there's going to be a new element toward his future songwriting. "I've always had images in my mind, but yeah I think I'll have videos in mind when I write these next songs."

10 p.m. Friday, January 27, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. 305-377-2277. Admission is free.

