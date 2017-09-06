 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Modest MouseEXPAND
Modest Mouse
Photo by Ben Moon

Modest Mouse Concert at Fillmore Will Go On Tonight

David Rolland | September 6, 2017 | 3:31pm
AA

With South Florida in complete pandemonium with the monster Hurricane Irma on the horizon, there is confusion and incertitude over what is open and what is closed. Ticket holders for events scheduled for the days before Irma approaches might be wondering if the show will go on.

Ticketmaster has been robocalling ticket holders for Friday night's Bryan Adams concert at Bayfront Park telling them that show has been postponed to a later date. A heavy metal fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey to be held Sunday at Churchill's also had to be called off.

Related Stories

Still with the hurricane four days away from landfall, but voluntary evacuations underway, indie rock fans have been wondering if Modest Mouse would still play at the Fillmore Miami Beach Wednesday night. After much hand wringing over whether the city would allow it, at 1 p.m. the Fillmore Miami Beach confirmed the Modest Mouse show will go on. On the Facebook event page The Fillmore posted "TONIGHT — Modest Mouse with Mass Gothic! Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM."

Tickets for the show are still available at the box office, though people are posting all over the event page that they are selling their tickets due to hurricane preparation.

But the band's ready to play, and if a band can sing "Ice age, heat wave, can't complain" as Modest Mouse once did, they are not going to allow a little thing like a natural disaster stop them from taking the stage.

Modest Mouse. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $46.50 to $55 via livenation.com.

 
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His mornings are spent educating his toddler daughter on becoming a music snob. His spare time is spent dabbling in writing fiction and screenplays whose subjects are mostly music snobs.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >