Modest Mouse Concert at Fillmore Will Go On Tonight

With South Florida in complete pandemonium with the monster Hurricane Irma on the horizon, there is confusion and incertitude over what is open and what is closed. Ticket holders for events scheduled for the days before Irma approaches might be wondering if the show will go on.

Ticketmaster has been robocalling ticket holders for Friday night's Bryan Adams concert at Bayfront Park telling them that show has been postponed to a later date. A heavy metal fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey to be held Sunday at Churchill's also had to be called off.