Modest Mouse Concert at Fillmore Will Go On Tonight

With South Florida in complete pandemonium with the monster Hurricane Irma on the horizon, there is confusion and incertitude over what is open and what is closed. Ticket holders for events scheduled for the days before Irma approaches might be wondering if the show will go on.
Ticketmaster has been robocalling ticket holders for Friday night's Bryan Adams concert at Bayfront Park telling them that show has been postponed to a later date. A heavy metal fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey to be held Sunday at Churchill's also had to be called off.
Still with the hurricane four days away from landfall, but voluntary evacuations underway, indie rock fans have been wondering if Modest Mouse would still play at the Fillmore Miami Beach Wednesday night. After much hand wringing over whether the city would allow it, at 1 p.m. the Fillmore Miami Beach confirmed the Modest Mouse show will go on. On the Facebook event page The Fillmore posted "TONIGHT — Modest Mouse with Mass Gothic! Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8PM."
Tickets for the show are still available at the box office, though people are posting all over the event page that they are selling their tickets due to hurricane preparation.
But the band's ready to play, and if a band can sing "Ice age, heat wave, can't complain" as Modest Mouse once did, they are not going to allow a little thing like a natural disaster stop them from taking the stage.
Modest Mouse. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $46.50 to $55 via livenation.com.
