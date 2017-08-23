Why Is Modest Mouse Fascinated with Florida?

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that the indie rock greats, Modest Mouse, have become obsessed with the Sunshine State. Their mastermind, Issac Brock, has found lyrical inspiration in subjects as varied as Charles Bukowski and math equations. But even for a lover of geography who hollered out the names of states (including ours) in their classic song "Trucker's Atlas," it is peculiar that a band from the Pacific Northwest would have not one, but two songs about the most Southeastern state on their two most recent albums.

The 2007 song, "Florida," off the record, We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, mixes hyperkinetic madness with melodic calm. Brock uses two different voices, the one where he sounds like an angry Muppet from Sesame Street and a calming monotone, to sing about a protagonist whose dreams didn't work out the way he wanted. "Even as I left Florida/ Far enough, far enough, wasn't far enough/ Couldn't quite seem to escape myself/ Far enough, far enough, far from Florida." In this track, Florida is a metaphor for well laid plans gone to waste, with only the single line of "While wearing stains of fresh fruit" hinting that the song couldn't have been titled "Maine" or "Patagonia" and worked just as well.

