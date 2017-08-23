Why Is Modest Mouse Fascinated with Florida?

Maybe it shouldn't be surprising that the indie rock greats, Modest Mouse, have become obsessed with the Sunshine State. Their mastermind, Issac Brock, has found lyrical inspiration in subjects as varied as Charles Bukowski and math equations. But even for a lover of geography who hollered out the names of states (including ours) in their classic song "Trucker's Atlas," it is peculiar that a band from the Pacific Northwest would have not one, but two songs about the most Southeastern state on their two most recent albums.
The 2007 song, "Florida," off the record, We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, mixes hyperkinetic madness with melodic calm. Brock uses two different voices, the one where he sounds like an angry Muppet from Sesame Street and a calming monotone, to sing about a protagonist whose dreams didn't work out the way he wanted. "Even as I left Florida/ Far enough, far enough, wasn't far enough/ Couldn't quite seem to escape myself/ Far enough, far enough, far from Florida." In this track, Florida is a metaphor for well laid plans gone to waste, with only the single line of "While wearing stains of fresh fruit" hinting that the song couldn't have been titled "Maine" or "Patagonia" and worked just as well.
On the band's last album, 2015's Strangers to Ourselves, Modest Mouse had a song that was more specific to our part of the world and even more local: "Pistol (A. Cunanan, Miami, Fl. 1996)." The song, which they made sure to play last time they came to Miami, has a title that reads like a bibliography entry and a sound that gets Modest Mouse back to the weird, early roots — even if the production value of the song is much crisper with its hypnotic bassline. After a quick glance, you figure the song is about Andrew Cunanan's claim to fame. when he gunned down fashion designer Gianni Versace on Ocean Drive, walking distance from where Modest Mouse will be playing September 6 at The Fillmore. But a good memory or the slightest amount of internet sleuthing will remind you Cunanan didn't kill Versace until 1997, Brock explained the discrepancy in his one recorded interview on the song in a brief track by track commentary on Spotify.
"He was nowhere near Miami in 1996. He was somewhere probably in Chicago, Indiana, or Michigan or something like that, but in order to paint the picture I needed for this story I needed him to be in Miami at that point in time. It's not about him. It's a bit of Bad Lieutenant meets Miami Vice, I guess."
Becauise of the song's lyrics, which include cocaine, sipping from Royal Crown, and stolen wallets, Miami does seem like a better setting for the song than whatever Midwestern locale Cunanan was holed up in before he went on his killing spree. Miami in '96 did (and still does in 2017) have the reputation of being a lawless, hedonistic playground, a place where a sociopath could take off his training wheels and have a good time while doing it as Modest Mouse depicts in the song.
But as always, it's hard to interpret a song without psychoanalyzing the songwriter. Could the song also be about nostalgia? It seems to hearken back to 21 years ago when Modest Mouse was the new band on the block and filled with energy after the release of the debut album This Is a Long Drive for Someone with Nothing to Think About. The year before Versace's murder was probably a less complicated time, not just for Cunanan ,but also for this band. The future was filled with possibility, and hangovers didn't hurt so much, Like Cunanan, Modest Mouse was nowhere near Miami in 1996. But in the rearview mirror, the past always looks sunnier.
Modest Mouse
8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. 305-673-7300; Tickets cost $46.50 to $55 via livenation.com.
