Modernage's Mario Garibaldi on His New Project, Private School

Mario Garibaldi has been a figurehead of Miami's music scene for more than a decade. His band, Modernage, is practically a local institution, so when director Isaac Mead-Long decided to make a documentary about the city's live music scene, he chose Modernage as its subject. Then, about one year into filming, the band suddenly broke up.

“I felt terrible," says Garibaldi. "I was like, 'Oh man, you picked the wrong band, dude.'” Surprisingly, the two continued their friendship. Garibaldi moved on to his next musical project, Hunters of the Alps, with whom he quickly booked a gig as opening act for Twin Shadow. Now, Garibaldi and Mead-Long have teamed up once again to create the music video for the song "Lunares," for Garibaldi's latest project Private School. The video features Fusion's Miriti Murungi and Liddy Lackner.

What separates a Private School song from a Modernage or Hunters creation? "More ownership," says Garibaldi, simply. He creates Private School's sound with collaborator Alvaro Janneau.