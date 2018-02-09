We're less than a week away from Valentine's Day, people. If you are like most of us, the thought of planning a romantic date stresses you out. But don't fret, we've done all of the hard work for you.

In search of the most romantic spots to catch live music locally, we took into account ambiance, vibes, and various corners of Miami-Dade.

From bars to wineries, coffee shops, and historic theaters, here are Miami's ten most romantic spots to catch live music.

Photo by Adriana Castillo

1. Lagniappe. This charming, shabby-chic wine bar and live-music venue is the epitome of a romantic evening. Outside under the string lights, you'll find a gorgeous courtyard with endearing pieces of mismatched furniture where you and your date can enjoy seemingly endless selections of wine, cheese, and grub from the backyard grill. Every night beginning at 9, you can catch a performance at Lagniappe, which New Times recently dubbed one of Miami’s best intimate spots to catch live music. It’s no secret this midtown favorite gets slammed on the weekends, so do yourself a solid and arrive early. 425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com.

Courtesy of the Olympia Theater

2. Olympia Theater. Watching some of the city's most beloved music venues turn into smoky piles of dust is still a sensitive subject around these parts. This majestic downtown gem has been around since 1926. The Olympia is, without a doubt, one of the dreamiest places you'll ever enter, and it's truly special — embodying over-the-top Miami glamour through its simulated twinkling night-sky ceiling, opulent decor, golden balconies, and Mediterranean courtyard. Watching a live show at this exquisite spot is unforgettable. Grab your boo, check out the calendar of events for the next show, and head to this former silent-movie palace that's now a performing arts center. 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; olympiatheater.org.

Photo by Armando Rodriguez

3. Deering Estate. The gorgeous 444-acre bayside estate off of Old Cutler Road is a perfect spot to enjoy a picnic accompanied by live music with that special someone. Take in peaceful Palmetto Bay's beauty under the stars February 14 at the estate's annual Valentine's Day concert with America's Got Talent contestant Yoli Mayor and singer-songwriter Alejandro Elizondo at 8 p.m. Be sure to check out the Deering Estate's upcoming concert series schedule at deeringestate.org/concert-series. Don't forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs. 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org.

4. The Regent Cocktail Club. Lovers, the ultimate date-night nook awaits at the back of the Gale Hotel in South Beach. At the Regent Cocktail Club, you'll instantly feel like you've stepped into the past. New Times described the place as doing "what every neobar in town has been trying to do for the past five years: make the past hip again." You can catch live music here every night in February beginning at 10. 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0199; regentcocktailclub.com.

5. Le Chat Noir. The desolate streets of downtown Miami after dark don't exactly scream romance. But if you look closely enough, you'll see the stillness of the area change after dusk when Le Chat Noir, one of Miami's best spots to catch live jazz, opens its doors. The red-and-black sign hanging over the sidewalk invites jazz lovers of all kinds to catch a live show downstairs in the cellar. But you'd almost never guess this unassuming place even had a full-on performance venue equipped with plenty of seating. You can catch live music here every night of the week. 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-8899; lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Photo by Adam Hendel

6. Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery. Homestead might not be at the top of your list when it comes to fun, but believe it or not, there are actually myriad great things happening down south. If you're not convinced, check out New Times' ten best things to do in Homestead. Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, a local favorite, offers tours of the brewery and winery as well as wine and beer tastings. Friday ($10 cover for live entertainment) and Saturday ($12.50 cover), enjoy live music outside from 7 to 11 p.m. at this lush Redland oasis. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com.

Happy Valentine's Day, Miami. Photo by George Martinez/ gmartnx.com

7. Black Point Ocean Grill. It wouldn't be a true list without including a spot to catch live music on the water, because where else can you enjoy an outdoor meal in the winter? This casual waterfront seafood restaurant and bar, located in Black Point Marina, offers live music Thursday through Sunday. Grab a table alongside the boats, order a cold one, and catch an epic sunset. 24775 SW 87th Ave., Cutler Bay; 305-258-3918; blackpointoceangrill.com.

Photo by Chris Carter

8. The Wynwood Yard. Heading outside is the best thing for couples to do on Valentine’s Day. Nothing beats enjoying live music in a sweet outdoor setting where you can sit on the grass, festival-style, and enjoy the show up close and personal. The lush and vibrant Wynwood hangout hosts a variety of music events throughout the week, such as Jazz at the Yard Wednesday nights and Reggae Sundays. On February 14, unwind under the stars and catch a special Valentine's Day edition of Jazz at the Yard with Nikki Kidd. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.

EXPAND Photo by Jessica Gibbs

9. BarMeli69. Tucked in a strip mall in Miami's MiMo District sits Barmeli69, a friendly, low-key neighborhood spot serving Mediterranean wine and tapas. Wooden crates filled with small trinkets and bottles of wine adorn the walls of this intimate, candle-lit wine bar. Upon stepping through the front door, you'll instantly feel like you've entered your best friend's cozy living room. Equipped with stools and speakers, a cozy corner allows musicians to set up near the restaurant's red-brick wall every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday for a night of live music. Grab a seat at the marble-topped bar, or cozy up at a table near the middle of the room for optimal views of the performance area. 6927 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-754-5558; barmeli.com.

Coiurtesy of Macondo Roasters

10. Macondo Coffee Roasters. Miami java lovers looking for a kick and a laid-back evening with live music should head to Doral Thursday and Friday at 9 p.m. The tranquil coffee shop, located in a strip mall surrounded by warehouses, serves 100 percent Colombian coffee that's roasted in-house, along with pastries, gelato, wine, and other treats. On performance nights, you won't find musicians set up in a corner to a disinterested crowd. Instead, performances at this quintessential coffee shop take place front and center on the elevated wooden living-room stage. Cozy up on a couch up front, sit back, and enjoy the show. 2494 NW 89th Pl., Miami; 305-594-3808; macondocoffee.com.

