It's an exciting time to be a music fan in the 305. There was last week's announcement of Off Weekend Music Festival. Then there are the new music venues that have recently emerged. And how about the wealth of talent emerging from our swamp?

As we pour one for the city's fallen music venues, we recognize and appreciate the resilience of our city's music scene. We find ourselves constantly questioning "Wait, there's a show where?" From Metrorail stations to seafood restaurants and prop houses, here are Miami's five most unlikely music venues.

1. Government Center Metrorail Station. It's a typical Monday morning. Half asleep, you wander the streets of downtown wondering how you managed to spill your much needed coffee all over that fresh outfit. Your inner Miami dialogue screams, "Fuc%!#* Monday, bro." A question: Is there a force powerful enough in the universe to combat those Monday woes? The answer: YES! Welcome Wake Up Miami!, a beacon of hope providing free Monday morning concerts hosted by local arts nonprofit PAXy (Putting Art in the galaXy). 2017 marks the series' third year enlivening monotonous Monday morning commutes at the busy Government Center Metrorail and Metromover station. As commuters pass through the transit hub each week, they're greeted with a mix of dance, street theater, and live music with genres spanning reggae, folk, jazz, classical, and world music for about an hour, according to PAXy's site. Instead of being stuck in gridlock with tired playlists, save the gas and enjoy live music in an unconventional setting. Check out the series' summer and fall lineups. 8:30 a.m. every Monday July 3 hrough December 4 at Government Center station, 101 NW First St., Miami; 305-891-3131; paxy.org. Admission is free.

What lies in its back room past the bathroom and down the hall is one of Miami's best kept secrets. Photo courtesy of Coyo

2. Coyo Taco. If you're craving fare of the Mexican kind, ask 305ers and they'll most likely point you in the direction of this neighborhood taqueria. This spot was voted by readers Best Taco in Best of Miami 2017. But, what lies in its back room is one of Miami's best kept secrets. If you weren't looking for it, you'd never know there was a tiny club in the back of this random taco joint. The nondescript bar is just past the bathroom and down the hall. There's a party in the back room pretty much every night of the week, so when you see the lines forming outside the famed Wynwood hotspot, you know where they're probably headed after their tacos. 2300 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

EXPAND Imagine a mythical spot in nightlife land surrounded by floating heads, vintage sets, and eclectic decor. Fujifilmgirl

The Listening Den at Ace Prop House + Studio. Imagine a mythical spot in nightlife land surrounded by unique props, vintage sets, and eclectic decor where the shakers aren't shaking ice, the people around you are dead silent, and capturing the moment on your phone is forbidden during a live performance. This land now exists in a Miami prop house dubbed the Listening Den. The new sit-down concert series at the warehouse aims to give artists the attention and respect they deserve during a live set. Brought to you by Ace and Prism Creative Group. 398 NE 78th St., Miami; 305-756-0888; propshopmiami.com

EXPAND Dim Mak 2017 at RC Cola Plant. Photo by Karli Evans

RC Cola Plant. Raging at the old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood has been a local pastime for the last few years. Currently owned by the Mana Urban Arts Project, the graffiti-covered warehouse has served as a backdrop for events such as Wynwood Fear Factory, Wynwood Life Festival, and Dim Mak 2017. If you're looking to catch live music at the plant in the near future, the Halloween-themed Wynwood Fear Factory festival will return to the plant on October 28th and 29th with a stacked lineup featuring DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Wiz Khalifa, Steve Angello, Big Gigantic, Yellow Claw, Oliver Heldens, Robin Schulz, Martin Solveig, Cedric Gervais, and more. Fair warning: That thump isn't coming from the speakers. It's the sound of your brain spewing out of your ears and onto the dance floor. 550 NW 24 St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com

Where else can you get down while devouring scrumptious conch fritters? Bill Wisser

Chef Creole. Located on a busy corner in Little Haiti, this long-time staple is known for its delicious Haitian cuisine. Its a must-try spot when visiting Miami. Just ask Anthony Bourdain. Last year, New Times dubbed it one of the ten best restaurants in Little Haiti. But the famed Haitian eatery is serving up more than fresh seafood these days. Live music is now on the menu. Although you won't find the stage in the actual restaurant itself, the next door performance park is where its events and concerts are sometimes held. Where else can you get down while devouring scrumptious conch fritters? 200 NW 54th St., Miami; 305-754-2223; chefcreole.com