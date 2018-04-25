Miami's Nine Best Jazz Nights

While most think of cities like New Orleans or New York when they think of American jazz, our own Magic City also has its share of hot spots where you can catch local and international artists playing skat , hard bop, mainstream, fusion, and Latin jazz.

Miami's oddly large jazz community is partly due to the outpouring of students and graduates from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music. But it seems whatever part of town you like to frequent, there is a venue not too far away where you can hear horns blaring, pianos boogying, and the plucking of an upright bass. Some venues will even devote a whole night to it, which brings us to the reason we've gathered you here today: Miami's best jazz nights.

1. Ball & Chain. The renovated Little Havana landmark generally has a live jazz set Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. The Calle Ocho venue was dubbed one of the best live music venues in Miami, and is the ultimate spot for catching live jazz. Music lovers looking to save a buck, look no further. Admission is free. 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

A crowd gathers outside Churchill's. Photo by Alexander Oliva

2. Churchill's Pub. Since the year 2000, Monday night at Churchill's has belonged to the Miami Jazz Jam. Starting around 9 p.m., the city's jazz aficionados gather in the pub's indoor stage to bebop. If you're looking to partake, Monday night on the outside stage hosts Theatre de Underground, an open mic night featuring poets, musicians, storytellers, jugglers, and comedians, as well as aspiring jazz players. 9 p.m. Mondays at 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Cover is $5 for 21+ and $10 for ages 18 to 21.

EXPAND The Corner. Photo by Karli Evans

3. The Corner. Tuesday night Downtown Jazz at the Corner was named by this publication as Miami's best jazz night a couple of years back. You can generally expect the bands to start the first of their two sets at around 10 p.m. One of the more interesting nights in the past has featured a three-piece known as Vector that played jazz interpretations of indie rock bands like Blonde Redhead and Fleet Foxes. 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tuesdays at 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-961-7887; thecornermiami.com. Admission is free.

Grab a glass. Photo by Adriana Castillo

4. Lagniappe House. The charming midtown hangout describes itself as a New Orleans-style wine house and jazz bar. There's live music every night starting at 9 p.m. which features a heavy rotation of local jazz peppered in throughout the week, so be sure to check the site’s music schedule. Every Sunday night, catch The Globe’s (whose jazz night also made this list) resident musical director Rodolfo Zuniga with the Rodolfo Zuniga Trio, whose sound is described on Lagniappe’s site as varying from “contemporary original compositions to traditional jazz trio repertoire weaving in and out of a highly interactive and energetic improvisations.” Live music every night at 9 p.m. at 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com. Admission is free.

5. Le Chat Noir. This wine, cheese, and live jazz venue provides a little slice of the French Quarter right in downtown Miami. Le Chat Noir's website event page advertises "live jazz all the week," and that includes music Tuesday through Thursday starting at 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m. For a date night on the town, consider taking your boo — this is one of Miami’s most romantic spots to catch live music. Tuesday through Thursday at 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m. at 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-8899; lechatnoirdesalis.com. Admission is $10 Friday and Saturday night.

Rodolfo Zuniga, the musical director at the Globe. Photo Courtesy of the Globe

6. The Globe. This Coral Gables restaurant features Saturday night jazz from 8 p.m. to midnight. Past players have included the John Yarling Trio, John Hart & Gary Campbell, the Osvaldo Vargas Trio, Roxana Amex, and Felipe Lamoglia. The Globe charges a $7 cover, but there is no food or drink minimum per person. 8 p.m. to midnight Saturdays at 377 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables; 305-445-3555; theglobecafe.com. Admission is $7.



EXPAND Grab a seat near the front. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

7. Soyka. While the rest of Miami is waiting in long lines for mediocre clubs, you can come hang with some of Miami’s finest musicians every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. until midnight. The super-stylish Mimo district restaurant, located on NE Fourth Ct., is a low-key spot and a sophisticated reprieve from Miami's typical weekend antics. This dimly-lit spot seems to appeal to a more mature crowd for its special jazz nights. For the best views of the show, grab a wicker chair near the front. 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-759-3117; soykarestaurant.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND De-stress with live jazz at Wynwood Yard every Wednesday night. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

8. Wynwood Yard. The family-friendly Jazz at the Yard series, curated by Chad Bernstein of Guitars Over Guns, is serving a quintessential Miami experience. For some easy listening with a side of balmy breezes, grab a table on the green and take in Miami’s beauty under the stars Wednesday nights from 8 to 11 p.m. Order a glass of wine and unwind from the grind. Where else would you want to de-stress other than one of Miami’s best outdoor music venues? 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.



EXPAND Be sure to grab the blue velvet couch near the performance. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

9. Soya & Pomodoro. On Thursday and Friday evenings, live jazz can be heard from the desolate streets of downtown Miami after dark thanks to this hidden gem. To catch the jazz, bypass the outdoor tables out front and head straight inside. Once you’re seated, every spot in the house will get you a view of the show. A perfect date spot, the restaurant’s intimate and romantic ambiance transports you to what feels like an Italian neighborhood with clothes hanging on a line, and other special décor touches. While entry into the restaurant is free, a $4 “music fee" will tacked onto the bill. 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 120 NE First St., Miami; 305-381-9511; soyaepomodoro.com. Admission is free, but there will be a $4 music fee added to your bill.

