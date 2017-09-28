Meet the Man Behind the Hurricane Irma Song "Evaculation"

He was just out to experience the weather before Hurricane Irma's worst rolled through South Florida, but the interview subject of a local CBS 4 news report found his onscreen gaffe going viral within two hours of his brief TV appearance. A song sampling his voice was making the rounds online and on Power 96, and the "Evaculation" phenomenon was born.

He has embraced viral fame, but the man behind the song's earworm is still averse to some of the more invasive trappings of recognizability. He prefers to go by his creative name, Donk Planet, under which he already had a sizable following on social media. His pages promote donk culture, which celebrates the modification of Chevy Caprices or Impalas made from 1971 to 1976.

The song "Evaculation" was produced by Millennialnaires and House of EVO Entertainment, a music, TV, and film production company based in Los Angeles. Donk Planet, like everyone else, heard the song when it began circulating online, but he was onboard from the first listen. "I just heard the thing going around, so I started running with it too," he says. "I liked it! It's a feel-good song, so when I heard it, I had no choice but to like it." His voice perks up often when he talks about the song, and he breaks out into the hook in conversation.