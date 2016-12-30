Miami's Best Free New Year's Eve 2017 Parties

Photo by Junior Henry via Miami New Times Flickr Group

According to science, or at least science on the internet, your New Year’s Eve will probably suck.

It’s a familiar scenario: You’re jazzed up to go someplace with friends for drinks where eventually you’ll kiss a pretty face and get some. But the most likely scenario is you’ll only get a wicked hangover and a low-account-balance alert. We can’t do anything for you when it comes to the former, but perhaps we can help with the latter.

Although Miami isn’t known for being economical, we have several suggestions to take the sting out of saying adieu to a truly crappy 2016.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Mighty

New Year’s Eve at the Mighty

No cover charge, no dress code, and no pretension. The Mighty, a spot we named Best Gastropub in 2015, presents a low-key alternative to the bright lights and endlessly moving parts of the beach or downtown. That’s not to say this place won’t be busy and you won’t have a raucous good time. The Coral Gables neighborhood bar is enticing locals with a free glass of champagne at midnight, beer raffles, goodie bag giveaways, a NYE-themed photo booth, and $5 mule cocktails all night. Holiday attire — especially ugly sweaters — is strongly encouraged.

Wynwood NYE 2017

This Saturday night/Sunday morning, Art Walk will meet the walk of shame. Swarm, the team behind Grovetoberfest, the Coconut Grove Seafood Festival, and Mega Rumba Colombia, invites everyone to Wynwood for a night that promises fun "without the nonsense of high-end, private celebrations." The party will rage from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. to the sounds of DJ Assault’s turntables. Those who RSVP to the free event will also receive a complimentary drink and party favors. (Let's hope they include these appropriate NYE glasses.)

No Cover Charge Bars and Restaurants

These are free — sort of. Miami actually has a few businesses with the human decency not to charge a cover just because the last four digits on the calendar are changing slightly. If you’re in Wynwood already, Shots (a personal favorite for the silly hats and friendly bartenders) boasts no cover. Same with Ball & Chain in Little Havana, a venue that never charges a cover. That being said, both bars are offering VIP packages because capitalism. Down on South Beach, Bodega, the taco-lovin’ speakeasy, also offers free admission as does the Shore Club, who will have DJ Spider on hand spinning until 4 a.m. Fifteen minutes north, the Vagabond Hotel Pool Bar is offering free entrance and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight.

City of Miami Beach New Year's Eve Celebration

Who doesn’t love fireworks? Communists, that’s who. But for the rest of us freedom loving folks, turning gunpowder into bright, colorful sky paintings is a blast. It can also be incredibly dangerous. For example, in 2013 there were over 11,000 firework-related injuries in the U.S. with eight fatalities. In other words, let the experts handle them. Better yet, let the experts handle them while you have a cocktail on the beach. The City of Miami Beach welcomes all to a free firework show. The city is essentially having a block party beginning at Ninth Street and Ocean Drive culminating in a huge display come midnight.

EXPAND Randall Slavin

Pitbull’s Worldwide New Year’s Eve Revolution

While Justin Bieber charges an outrageous amount of money (about $400) to party at the Fontainebleau on New Year’s Eve, another global superstar is doing just the opposite. Native son Pitbull is putting on a massive extravaganza befitting both him and the City of Miami — for free. For the second year in a row, Mr. Worldwide is hosting his New Year’s Eve Revolution at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. This year the celebrity guest list is a who’s who of party rap and classic good time hip-hop: Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Rob Base, Tone Loc, Young MC, Coolio, Biz Markie, and, of course, DJ Laz. It feels like a belated Christmas gift and should be a great time for those willing to brave the crowds.

Tu Casa

The number-one free party in Miami takes place on your couch, where you can watch Pitbull’s concert on Fox.. Stay the hell home, people. Think about it: no jacked-up Uber prices, no waiting in lines to get into a club that’s like every other club, and no getting shot. Seriously. To celebrate the new year, some Miamians like to fire their guns in the air like the Taliban cheering the death of American imperialist infidels. The drinks at your personal bar are free, you can pass out wherever the hell you want, and you can even do the countdown of the ball in NYC, through your TV, in your underwear, while the idiots up north freeze their asses off. So, get the twelve grapes, the cheap, but tasty champagne from Publix, and a bucket of water, and invite over a few friends for a fun and safe New Year’s Eve. Just make sure none of those assholes brings a gun.

