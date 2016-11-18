Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Wynwood Yard's One-Year Anniversary

Happy birthday, Wynwood Yard. Photo by Chris Carter

In just 12 months, Wynwood Yard has become one of the undisputed hotspots in Miami’s most competitive neighborhoods. This is thanks in part to a staggering diversity in events — from all sorts of live music to culinary events and workshops. It seems that since the venue opened its doors back in 2015, there has been a perpetual line standing outside. But it hasn't all been smooth sailing. The space was perhaps the hardest hit in Wynwood by Zika — and a few of the Yard's employees were unfortunately diagnosed with the mosquito-born disease. The episode forced Wynwood Yard to close its doors for a few weeks back in August, but it was able to recover, and now that Wynwood has been officially cleared of Zika, there's no reason not to stop by to celebrate a phenomenal year.

The festivities, which technically started yesterday, will last all weekend long — but for the purpose of this article, we'll zero in on one night in particular. This Saturday, local acts Aura the Band and Bluejay (who put on one of our favorite sets from this year's III Points) will play a free concert starting at 8 p.m. Prepare for a stunning blend of Janis Joplin and Billie Holiday when the four-piece fusion-rock outfit Aura takes the stage. The band, led by local singer Aura Peralta, combines classic-rock melodies with blues and soul.

The stage at the Wynwood Yard. Photo by Chris Carter

At 10 p.m., Bluejay — a trio that we named Miami's best band in 2015 — will go onstage and perform its beautiful Americana-inspired indie soul that combines thoughtful songwriting with acoustic melodies and booty-moving percussion. Earlier in the day, starting at 4 p.m., Miami blues rockers Juke will be playing during happy hour.

Aside from the music, you will be able to choose from a variety of original food concepts parked in the Wynwood Yard, including Atlas Meat-Free Deli, Mr. Bing, the British Garden, Myumi, and Kuenko, among others.

So if Wynwood Yard has given you even an ounce of joy over this last year, come on down and wish it a happy birthday.

Wynwood Yard One-Year Anniversary With Aura the Band and Bluejay. 10 p.m., Saturday, November 18, at Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

