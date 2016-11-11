Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: VetFest at Mana Wynwood

Bright Light Social Hour will headline today's VetFest. Photo Courtesy of CMC PR

In case the outcome of this week's election has you feeling a bit helpless, there is a way to make a small but positive change in this country tonight. Plus, it'll be free. Plus, there'll be great music. How much more convincing do we really need to do, people?

Today, on Veterans Day, spend an afternoon with family and friends at the first annual VetFest in Mana Wynwood. The event that, beside honoring our veterans both in spirit and in charity (through Prosperity of Warriors), will feature all kinds of entertainment: live music, art, and fashion showcases. There will also be a variety of vendors peddling food, cocktails, beers, and anything else worth shoving into your mouth.

On the lineup today are headliners Bright Light Social Hour, a psychedelic rock band hailing from Austin, Texas; local legend Otto Von Schirach; Miami’s four-piece rockers SunGhost, who recently released a self-titled album; Juke, Chantil Dukart, Spacekamel, and more.

VetFest 2016, organized by DNA Entertainment and SWARM, starts this afternoon at 5 p.m. and it will continue until 3 a.m. It is a free event if you RSVP by clicking the link below, and if you decide to pay at the door, there is a $10 cover. 50 percent of proceeds will be donated to the veterans charity, Prosperity of Warriors.

VetFest 2016 with The Bright Light Social Hour, Otto Von Schirach, Sunghost and more. 5 p.m. Friday, November 11, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23 St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com; otherwise $10 at the door.

