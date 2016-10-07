Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: The Day Shift (III Points Edition)

EXPAND Telescope Thieves will be in the house. Photo by Kevin Musil

First of all, it’s time to celebrate that Hurricane Matthew decided to spare Miami its worst. Second, let's give thanks that III Points is still up and running. Although it’s a bummer that LCD Soundsystem and Oneohtrix Point Never will not be performing tonight due to hurricane-related travel issues, there are many other performances and shows that deserve your time, and even some very eclectic satellite events that you can enjoy for free.

One of them is The Day Shift, a III Points activation showcase organized by local electronic collective XYZA at 1306.

The event, happening on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. is part of a series of weekly events that XYZA has been throwing every Wednesday night at the same venue. During this special III Points edition, though, the crew will feature performances by some of the most talented up-and-coming electronic local producer in Miami: Telescope Thieves, Nick León, Palmdays , TIDUR, and Second Nature.

Expect a relaxed Saturday afternoon with chill tunes and some much-needed cocktails to take your mind off dumb hurricanes. And this can also be the perfect pregame for all the lucky ones planning on catching Thievery Corporation at the festival later that night.

The Day Shift (presented by XYZA): III Points Activation Event, with Telescope Thieves, Nick León, and others. 12 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at The Bar at 1306, 1306 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; www.1306miami.com. Admission is free.