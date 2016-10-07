Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: The Day Shift (III Points Edition)
|
Telescope Thieves will be in the house.
Photo by Kevin Musil
First of all, it’s time to celebrate that Hurricane Matthew decided to spare Miami its worst. Second, let's give thanks that III Points is still up and running. Although it’s a bummer that LCD Soundsystem and Oneohtrix Point Never will not be performing tonight due to hurricane-related travel issues, there are many other performances and shows that deserve your time, and even some very eclectic satellite events that you can enjoy for free.
One of them is The Day Shift,
The event, happening on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. is part of a series of weekly events that XYZA has been throwing every Wednesday night at the same venue. During this special III Points edition, though, the crew will feature performances by some of the most talented up-and-coming electronic local producer in Miami: Telescope Thieves, Nick León,
Expect a relaxed Saturday afternoon with chill tunes and some much-needed cocktails to take your mind off dumb hurricanes. And this can also be the perfect pregame for all the lucky ones planning on catching Thievery Corporation at the festival later that night.
The Day Shift (presented by XYZA): III Points Activation Event, with Telescope Thieves, Nick León, and others. 12 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at The Bar at 1306, 1306 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; www.1306miami.com. Admission is free.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
1306 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sum 41's Don't Call It A Sum Back Tour
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 6:30pm
-
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: The Four Elements
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 7:00pm
-
Dopapod & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:30pm
-
Simply Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!