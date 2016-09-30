Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Lost Weekend 20 Year Anniversary Block Party
|
Lost Weekend. This Saturday. Be there.
Photo by Rod Deal Photography
Instead of just one free concert, this weekend, we recommend an entire day of debauchery to celebrate Lost Weekend’s 20th anniversary. Over 15 bands, a bunch of DJs, burlesque dancers, drag queens, comedians, magicians, and more surprises are in store at the free event that will be held on the block of Española Way between Washington and Collins Avenues.
For decades, Lost Weekend has been the go-to spot for both locals and tourists looking for a good game of pool and cheap beer in South Beach. With no hint of pretension, Lost Weekend is a perfect hybrid between a dive bar and sports bar. Because of its laid back, hole-in-the wall vibe, Lost Weekend has seen visits from many celebrities, including Thom Yorke, Lenny Kravitz, Michael Stipe, Drew Barrymore, and Matt Damon, who found his future wife after a night out at Lost Weekend.
This Saturday, live music will be provided by Afrobeta, Otto Von Schirach, Spam Allstars, Patrick & The Swayzes, Grey 8s, and more.
The festivities start at 2 p.m. so put some sunscreen on and head to Española Way to celebrate two decades of one of South Beach's most iconic bars.
Lost Weekend 20 Year Anniversary Block Party, with Spam Allstars, Afrobeta, and others. 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1, at Lost Weekend, 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305- 672-1707; facebook.com/LostWeekendSB. Admission is free.
Related Location
218 Española Way
Miami Beach, FL 33139
