Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Jennifer Lopez at Bayfront Park

Jenny will be shaking it for Clinton this Saturday. Photo by George Martinez

You've probably heard by now: Jennifer Lopez will be playing a free pro-Hillary concert at Bayfront Park this Saturday.

With only ten days to go until the godforsaken 2016 presidential election is over, Hillary is ramping up her campaign for what — according to most polls not conducted in an Alabama Walmart — looks like its final victory lap.

The Lopez concert will be one of many free pro-Clinton shindigs hosted across the nation before election day. Most notably, Jay Z will be performing live in Cleveland for Hillary the day before the election.

But Jennifer Lopez at Bayfront Park ain't too shabby either. If you haven't already, you can pick up your free ticket from hillaryclinton.com/jenniferlopez. The concert will take place this Saturday and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is limited and will be first-come-first-serve, so if you want a guaranteed seat you'll want to arrive pretty early.

Jennifer Lopez. 5:30 p.m. at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; hillaryclinton.com/jenniferlopez. Tickets are free via hillaryclinton.com/jenniferlopez.

