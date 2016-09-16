menu

Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Day Into Night at the Design District

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 9:08 a.m.
By Flor Frances
Palm Court in the Design District.
Palm Court in the Design District.
Photo by Phillip Pessar via Flickr cc
The words "Design District" and "free" go together about as often as "Kanye West" and "humble." It's not exactly an area of Miami known for its live music, either. 

So, you can imagine our surprise when we found out about this weekend's upcoming Day Into Night celebration happening in Miami's swankiest district.

As the name indicates, it will be a day-long, family friendly music experience featuring a variety of talented national and local musicians with old school influences. The shows will be spread out through different areas around the Design District, all within walking distance.

All the guitar lovers should arrive early, around noon, to be able to enjoy chill melodies in the District's Palm Court courtesy of Ivo Carvalho, who will be joined by Colombian wind instrumentalist Jay Rodriguez, Phoenix Rivera on drums and poet Tantra-Zawadi. If you are into dub, funk, soul and roots music, you'll want to catch Miami locals AGAPE featuring Nadia Harris and Erick Paredes, who will play at the Melin building at 3 p.m.

Around 6 p.m., you can explore some Afro Latin soul with Jay Rodriguez and dei 7 free range music (also in the Melin building), and at 7 p.m. you can dance the night away with the Children of Disco along with producers Eric Kupper, DJ Richie Jones, and special guest Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters — happening back at Palm Court.

For more lineup and location info, visit miamidesigndistrict.net.

Day Into Night. 12 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at Miami Design District,  140 NE 39th St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

Palm Court Plaza - Miami Design District
140 NE 39th St.
Miami, Florida 33137

305-722-7100

www.miamidesigndistrict.net

