Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Cheap Miami Variety Show at Kill Your Idol

courtesy Kill Your Idol

There's no tougher weekend on your pocketbook than the last of the month. You've been spending over your means for three weeks now, and suddenly it hits you: This has to be a low budget kind of weekend, especially with all the Halloween festivities on the calendar next week. That fake blood isn't cheap and you're not about to go cheap on that zombie costume.

So what to do this weekend?

Well, Fridays and Saturdays tend to be hectic, and while there’s a ton of things to do, you might be tight on on funds. But if you manage to get through that, swing by Kill Your Idol on Sunday, for the Cheap Miami Records Variety Show.

On the bill is Magic Roger (from Ex Norwegian), who will be opening the night at 10pm with a DJ set. Slow Coast are from South Florida and play a mix of blues, rock’n’roll and jazz — a great combination for a small venue like KYI. They’re on at 11pm.

And to cap the night off, the entire show will be taken to the next irreverent level by comedian Izzy Sims and guests doing their thing in between the music acts.

This is an ideal Sunday plan, since Kill Your Idol is renowned for their cheap drinks for all tastes and a laid-back attitude. After the show, a DJ will spin until the place shuts down for the night, usually at 5am.

So if you still want to keep going on Sunday, or you have been laying low throughout the weekend, here’s where to go to have some serious fun.

Cheap Miami Variety Show Edition. 8p.m. Sunday Oct 23 at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, South Beach (305) 672-1852; Free killyouridol.com

