Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Broken English Club at The Electric Pickle

Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Broken English Club at The Electric Pickle

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 8:11 a.m.
By Flor Frances
Photo by Karli Evans
Photo by Karli Evans
In the mood for an industrial and post-apocalyptic soundtrack this weekend? With the presidential election just a few weeks away, it seems appropriate. Well, channel all that gloom and doom into some positive vibes this weekend at the Electric Pickle and come see Broken English Club live tonight. 

Broken English Club is the musical outlet of London-based producer Oliver Ho, who has been experimenting and exploring with techno and its many different forms for over a decade under different pseudonyms. With his latest project, and the one whe will be presenting for the first time in Miami this Friday, Ho combines futuristic pitch-black techno, experimental industrial, and monotone vocals for something eery, but oddly captivating. 

The night is presented by local promoters Safe and DJ Diego Andrés will be responsible for the early sounds of the night. This is a free event with an RSVP before midnight via eventbrite.com, so make sure to arrive early if you want to avoid the cover at the door.

Broken English Club. 10 p.m. Friday, October 14, at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Avenue; 305-456-5613; Free with RSVP before midnight via eventbrite.com.

