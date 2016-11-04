Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Big Night in Little Haiti

menu

Miami's Best Free Concert of the Weekend: Jennifer Lopez at Bayfront Park


Friday, November 4, 2016 at 9:39 a.m.
By Flor Frances
Singer Lunise Morse from RAM.
Photo by Nadia Todres
Big Night in Little Haiti — the music, food, and arts festival that celebrates the rich Haitian culture of Miami — returns this Saturday, November 5. The event that started as a monthly festival in 2011 courtesy of the Rhythm Foundation and the Little Haiti Cultural Center tragically announced last April that it was out of funds and unable to continue. But, thankfully, after a brief hiatus and a donation by Beck's Urban Canvas, the event has returned as a monthly free celebration.

For its triumphant return, RAM, a legendary Haitian band that combines elements of voodoo and good ol' rock 'n’ roll, will headline the event. The group recently released its first studio album in ten years called RAM6.

The band will be joined by Symbi Roots, Paul Beaubrun, Voudou Lakay, Kazak featuring Inez Barlatier, DJ Gardy Girault and many others. The festival will also feature dance performances by the Nancy St Leger Dance Company and Tradisyon Lakou Lakay.

The family-friendly event starts at 4 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. The BASS Museum of Art will be organizing creative activities for the kids and visual arts activations. You'll also want to come hungry (or dance up an appetite) as no shortage of traditional Haitian bites will be at your disposal.

Big Night in Little Haiti. 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, Florida; bignightlittlehaiti.com. Admission is free.

Little Haiti Cultural Center
212-260 NE 59th Terrace
Miami, FL 33137

305-960-2969

