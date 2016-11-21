Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Twerk Away the Calories With Uncle Luke at Story

We're thankful for Miami bass. Photo by Ian Witlen

It's ironic that a week sure to be filled with plenty of gluttony and greed is a rather lean week in terms of Miami concerts. Apparently no one is in the mood to lug around equipment and slog through soundcheck on a belly full of bird.

This week is Thanksgiving, and hopefully most of us will spend it with loved ones. Unfortunately, a vast portion of the country will spend at least part of Turkey Day, or early the next morning, in odious Black Friday shopping lines.

Worse yet is the fate of those of us sharing a meal with people who truly exemplify that line from Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, “You sho' can't choose your family.”

Regardless of the situation, we are thankful for not only this fruitful season of concerts and events South Florida has been blessed with in 2016 but also for all that is yet to come.

And this week, as it turns out, the cupboard is not completely bare. In fact, one of Miami's busiest night clubs has invited some very famous dinner guests to its weekend of partying.

Story Nightclub welcomes Bad Boy records boss Puff Daddy on Thursday night, DJ duo Krewella on Friday night, and our very own Uncle Luke on Saturday night.

It's an impressive trio of bookings, but we’re most pumped about the one and only Luke Skywalker, not only because he’s a contributor to Miami New Times but also because he’s Miami through-and-through. Plus, there’s hardly anyone else we’d rather booty shake with (to burn off those delicious Publix pumpkin pie calories) than Uncle Luke.

Uncle Luke. 11 p.m. Saturday, November 26, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com; Tickets cost $30 via flavorus.com.

