Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Twelve'Len at Bardot

Last year, New Times chronicled genre-bending Miami native Twelve’Len's nervy transition into a solo artist. Then we highlighted his standout performance at III Points in October and named his breakout single, “Star Dust,” one of Miami’s best songs of 2016.

Twelve’Len, born Lavares Joseph, doesn’t fit any of the molds of artists typically associated with South Florida. Combining elements of hip-hop, R&B, rock, and soul, his sound is equal parts Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak.

His debut LP, Fri(end)s, is at some times celebratory and jovial and at others reflective and spacey. Though Joseph isn’t the strongest vocalist on the planet, his voice has an entrancing power that draws the listener in as much as the elastic, occasionally psychedelic melodies of the music.

Don’t believe us? This week’s Concert of the Week is an opportunity to catch this rising star at one of the city’s most intimate spots, Bardot. The plan is for Twelve’Len to perform Fri(end)s in its entirety alongside actual friends and some special guests.

10 p.m. Thursday, January 12, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via showclix.com.

