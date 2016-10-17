Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Toro y Moi at Bardot

Toro Y Moi brings his hodgepodge of IDM styles to Bardot this week. courtesy The Windish Agency

Eight years into his career, there doesn't seem to be a genre out there that Chaz Bundick, better known as Toro Y Moi, doesn't love.

Under the moniker of Toro Y Moi, Bundick has now released four LPs, with his sound evolving completely since his debut record, Causers of This, became a pivotal piece of the chillwave movement. Instead of going deeper into navel gazing and laid back lounging, Bundick next looked outward with an energy directed at the dance floor. It was almost inevitable that he’d put together an all-electronic album.

In 2014, under the alias Les Sins, Bundick dropped Michael, his first full blown foray into the DJ/production side of music. It’s a blend of sparse house, French disco, and indeed a lush, Four Tet-like hodgepodge of IDM styles, that really allowed to explore the two-step side of his musical soul.

To follow that up, Toro Y Moi completely transformed again for last year's What For?, a spacey and supple package of indie rock joy.

This week at Bardot’s seven-year anniversary party, Bundick will be on hand as Toro Y Moi for a DJ set that could very well be anything. It might include some of the chipper electro of Les Sins, the rock freedom of What For? or anything in between.

Whatever the South Carolina native and genre chameleon brings to the decks in Miami, it’s safe to say it won’t be boring.

Toro Y Moi (DJ Set). 10 p.m. Friday October 21, at Bardot, 3456 N Miami Ave, Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com; Tickets cost $30 via showclix.com.

