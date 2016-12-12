Miami's Best Concert of the Week: the Beach Boys at the Adrienne Arsht Center

The Beach Boys — a little older, a little wiser. Photo by Louise Palanker

As always, there is no shortage of DJs and electronic producers performing in Miami this week. Diplo, Headhunterz, and Zomboy (just to name a few) will all lead bass- and beat-fueled parties into the wee hours of the morning.

However, allow us to offer an alternative to the dance floor. One of pop music’s greatest groups, the Beach Boys, will bring its catalogue of surf-inspired, happy-go-lucky tunes to the Adrienne Arsht Center. Frankly, this might seem like some superwholesome old-people shit, and, well, it is. But every so often, we need this sort of spiritual cleansing. Better yet, the concert is happening at one of the classiest venues in Downtown. The Beach Boys: 50 Years of Good Vibrations is a show that promises hits such as “I Get Around” and “Kokomo,” with a healthy helping of holiday hits. And, aside from the Beatles and Elvis, there is hardly a band that’s done more for modern pop rock than the purveyors of that lovely California sound. Perhaps the only downside to a concert meant to help us fall in love and/or relax is who won’t be there. While Mike Love and Bruce Johnston are at the helm of this tropical cruise through American music history, this tour will not feature some of the band’s best known members, Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, and David Marks.

The Beach Boys. 8 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org; Tickets cost $59.50 to $89.50 via arshtcenter.org.

