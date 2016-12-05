menu

Maxwell on Why the New Album Took So Long: "I Can Be Overly Critical of My Music"


Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Nu Deco Ensemble and Kishi Bashi

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 9:09 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Just what your exhausted ears need.
Photo Courtesy of Joyful Noise Recordings
To soothe the Art Basel hangover, Miami will host a pair of big names this week in Barbra Streisand and Ms. Lauryn Hill. However, perhaps the best show — and certainly the more intriguing and intimate — could be Kishi Bashi at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood. Kaoru Ishibashi, a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist best known as a violin virtuoso, will join the Nu Deco Ensemble as part of a three-night residency.

For its second season, this 21st century chamber orchestra will focus on the music of Leonard Bernstein, Bryce Dessner, Jorge Mejia, Ricardo Romaniero, and Kraftwerk. This cross-cultural affair is precisely the sort of thing we would expect from Light Box, a venue that welcomes dance, film, music, theater, and all manner of performing arts. Additionally, Kishi Bashi’s entire musical history is as a genre bender, combining the classical with the contemporary. His most recent record, 2016’s Sonderlust, is a sparkling pop gem that melds orchestral elements and the heaviest use of electronic grooves in any Kishi Bashi album. It falls somewhere between a happier Postal Service and Ishibashi’s former employer, Of Montreal. Projections created by visual artist Christian Hannon will accompany the music. It all sounds very Art Basel minus all the buildup, celebrity gawking, and traffic. In other words, it’s all about the art.

Season Two of Nu Deco Ensemble featuring Kishi Bashi. 8 p.m. Thursday, December 8 through Saturday, December 10, at The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th Street, Miami; 305-576-4350; miamilightproject.com; Tickets cost $35 to $90 via eventbrite.com.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.
