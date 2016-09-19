Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Merchandise at Gramps

Merchandise comes to Gramps this Thursday. Photo by Drew Reynolds

Bands with a single common noun as their name are usually either attempting to remain obscure or have a shit idea of what makes for good marketing. Of course, that’s only true until they hit it big and bury both Merriam-Webster and Oxford in Google search results. British bands have been brilliant at this trick over the years: Blur, Elbow, Foals, etc.

Merchandise, a trio from Tampa employing a decidedly UK sound, is looking to be the next great SEO champion.

Formed a decade ago, the current lineup includes Carson Cox (vocals, electronics), Dave Vassalotti (guitar, electronics) and Pat Brady (bass). According to an interview the band did with the Guardian a few years back, Merchandise described its early music as something that "sounded somewhere between Erasure, Suicide, and Otis Redding coming out of a Japanese keyboard.” Influenced by everything from hardcore to punk to Miles Davis and Nina Simone, as of late, Merchandise has reinvented themselves once again, delving into the brooding, wintry alternative rock of Interpol and Morrissey (Cox’s voice sharing more than a passing resemblance with the latter.)

This week, the three-piece is back in Florida for the first time in about a year, and will be making six stops including one at Gramps on Thursday, the night before the band's latest record, A Corpse Wired for Sound, drops on 4AD records.

Merchandise. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10 to $12 via ticketfly.com.

