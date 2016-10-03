menu

Krewella Will Play Churchill's and LIV In the Same Night


Miami's Best Concert of the Week: III Points, Obviously

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 8:35 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Left to right: James Murphy, Flying Lotus, and M83.
Courtesy of Nasty Little Man / Windish Agency / Andrew Arthur
Courtesy of Nasty Little Man / Windish Agency / Andrew Arthur
This week is all about III Points.

Over the course of three days, October 7 through the October 9, Mana Wynwood will be the epicenter of avant-garde music acts from across a spectrum of genres. A variety of international, national, and local acts will descend upon the creative heart of Miami for the fourth annual III Points Music, Art, and Tech Festival.

And Hurricane Matthew, hopefully, won't piss on our parade.

As of this writing, there’s a very low chance that Miami winds up on the category 4 storm’s hit list. Initial predictions have it just skirting by us Thursday and Friday, but anyone old enough to remember Andrew knows things can change in a hurry.

That being said, if we’re spared the brunt of the Matthew — unlike the poor folks in Cuba, Haiti, and Jamaica — our biggest gripe could be a smattering of showers, which is basically just another Tuesday around here.

If so, the headliners alone are worth the price of entry (and worth getting soggy over). LCD Soundsystem, M83, and Thievery Corporation each highlight a different night of the festival.

Paired with the likes of Flying Lotus, Method Man & Redman, Flight Facilities, Earl Sweatshirt, Thee Oh Sees, Junior Boys, Vince Staples, Machinedrum, and the absolute best of Miami music — including Deaf Poets, Nick León, and Poorgrrl — staying at home with cans of Chef Boyardee and your abuelita’s prayer candles is not an option.

Check out the III Points set times here and start drawing up a game plan. 

III Points. 5 p.m. October 7 through Sunday, October 9 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $299 via iiipoints.com.

Mana Wynwood
318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.manawynwood.com

