Miami's Best Concert of the Week: III Points, Obviously
|
Left to right: James Murphy, Flying Lotus, and M83.
Courtesy of Nasty Little Man / Windish Agency / Andrew Arthur
This week is all about III Points.
Over the course of three days, October 7 through the October 9, Mana Wynwood will be the epicenter of avant-garde music acts from across a spectrum of genres. A variety of international, national, and local acts will descend upon the creative heart of Miami for the fourth annual III Points Music, Art, and Tech Festival.
And Hurricane Matthew, hopefully, won't piss on our parade.
As of this writing, there’s a very low chance that Miami winds up on the category 4 storm’s hit list. Initial predictions have it just skirting by us Thursday and Friday, but anyone old enough to remember Andrew knows things can change in a hurry.
That being said, if we’re spared the brunt of the Matthew — unlike the poor folks in Cuba, Haiti, and Jamaica — our biggest gripe could be a smattering of showers, which is basically just another Tuesday around here.
If so, the headliners alone are worth the price of entry (and worth getting soggy over). LCD Soundsystem, M83, and Thievery Corporation each highlight a different night of the festival.
Paired with the likes of Flying Lotus, Method Man & Redman, Flight Facilities, Earl Sweatshirt, Thee Oh Sees, Junior Boys, Vince Staples, Machinedrum, and the absolute best of Miami music — including Deaf Poets, Nick León, and Poorgrrl — staying at home with cans of Chef Boyardee and your abuelita’s prayer candles is not an option.
Check out the III Points set times here and start drawing up a game plan.
III Points. 5 p.m. October 7 through Sunday, October 9 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $99 to $299 via iiipoints.com.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
318 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Charlie Puth - We Don't Talk Tour 2016
TicketsTue., Oct. 4, 7:30pm
-
Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 7:30pm
-
Henry Rollins: Spoken Word
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 8:00pm
-
Nestor Torres: "My Soul is Venezuela"
TicketsWed., Oct. 5, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!