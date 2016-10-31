Miami's Best Concert of the Week: GusGus at Bardot

The Icelandic trio hits Miami this Friday. Photo by Ari Magg

The Icelandic trio of Daníel Ágúst Haraldsson, Högni Egilsson, and Birgir Þórarinsson may sport names un-pronounceable to American tongues, but their band, GusGus, should absolutely be on the lips of every electronic music lover.

Formed in 1995, GusGus was collective of artists, filmmakers, and musicians that combined visually impressive live shows with a blend of driving house, thumping bass, and mesmerizing trip-hop. Throughout the years, the group's lineup has changed, adding and subtracting members, but the quality of the productions has hardly ever suffered.

From GusGus' debut album Polydistortion — a calm and cool sonic affair — to the group's most recent LP, 2014’s Mexico — which further introduced more of the electro-soul sound they’ve perfected throughout their career — GusGus have always been technically crisp and passionately inspired.

This weekend, GusGus hits the carpet at Bardot for what should an intense, intimate show. Haraldsson’s and Egilsson’s combo of tender, alto crooning and the wire wizardry of the band as a whole is precisely the sort of concert the venue exists for.

GusGus. 10 p.m. Friday, November 5, at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com; Tickets cost $20 via showclix.com.

