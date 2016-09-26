Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Classixx at 1306

EXPAND Catch Classixx at 1306. Photo by Nick Walker

Sometimes, life is hard. It punches you in the gut and then karate chops your neck when you’re doubled over in pain. Thank goodness for music and the escape it provides.

This weekend, like every weekend, Miami is awash with plenty of opportunities to escape. Chief among them is a visit by Classixx, an L.A.-based DJ and production duo.

Combining chilled-out funk and laid-back nu disco, childhood friends Tyler Blake and Michael David first began making their mark in 2008 with both original jams and sugary, synth-heavy remixes of artists such as Major Lazer and Phoenix.

Released this past summer, their latest record Faraway Reach features appearances by their friend How to Dress Well and a diverse supporting cast that includes Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit and Mr. Autotune himself, T-Pain.

Classixx brings its bubbly and warm dance party to 1306 Friday, September 30. It’s a proper end to a week that may already have begun with heavy gloom. And so, if only for a few hours, get out there and shed the often relentless and overwhelming burdens of the world. Sweat your worries away with Classixx, and worry about the rest when you’re good and ready.

Classixx. 10 p.m. Friday, September 30, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com; Tickets cost $18 to $22 via ticketfly.

