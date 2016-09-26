menu

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Classixx at 1306

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Merchandise at Gramps


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Classixx at 1306

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 10:07 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Catch Classixx at 1306.EXPAND
Catch Classixx at 1306.
Photo by Nick Walker
A A

Sometimes, life is hard. It punches you in the gut and then karate chops your neck when you’re doubled over in pain. Thank goodness for music and the escape it provides.

This weekend, like every weekend, Miami is awash with plenty of opportunities to escape. Chief among them is a visit by Classixx, an L.A.-based DJ and production duo.

Related Stories

Combining chilled-out funk and laid-back nu disco, childhood friends Tyler Blake and Michael David first began making their mark in 2008 with both original jams and sugary, synth-heavy remixes of artists such as Major Lazer and Phoenix.

Released this past summer, their latest record Faraway Reach features appearances by their friend How to Dress Well and a diverse supporting cast that includes Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit and Mr. Autotune himself, T-Pain.

Classixx brings its bubbly and warm dance party to 1306 Friday, September 30. It’s a proper end to a week that may already have begun with heavy gloom. And so, if only for a few hours, get out there and shed the often relentless and overwhelming burdens of the world. Sweat your worries away with Classixx, and worry about the rest when you’re good and ready.

Classixx. 10 p.m. Friday, September 30, at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com; Tickets cost $18 to $22 via ticketfly.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Bar at 1306
More Info
More Info

1306 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33136

305-377-2277

www.1306miami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >