Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Chance the Rapper at the Fillmore Miami Beach

EXPAND Chance the Rapper is in town to restore our faith in not only hip-hop, but humanity. Photo by Mathew Tucciarone

The most innovative, game-changing hip-hop artist today, is in fact, not Kanye West. However, the man who currently fills that role has a huge fan in Mr. Kardashian (and Beyoncé and Childish Gambino and nearly everyone else with a pulse.)

Fellow Chicagoan, Chance the Rapper, is on the verge of being the first artist ever to win a Grammy for a non-physical, streaming-only album that was released for free. His universally revered 2016 effort, Coloring Book, is being hailed as an instant hip-hop classic. The gospel-influenced follow-up to 2013’s breakthrough record, Acid Rap, is, in a word, transcendent. Blurring the line between the secular and spiritual, it is the 23-year-old’s treatise on matters of both the soul and the world. From the incessant violence on the streets of his hometown to taking shots at the record industry he’s so successfully rebuffed, Coloring Book is a lush, masterful work of gospel rap.

As if his musical accomplishments weren’t impressive enough, Chance the Rapper, born Chancellor Bennett, is the sort of supremely talented everyman we cheer for because he cares about us too. After scalpers snatched up a bunch of tickets to his Magnificent Coloring Day festival featuring Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, and John Legend, Chance purchased nearly 2,000 of them with the sole intent of re-selling them to his fans far below the ridiculous prices “fuckboy scalpers” were offering them at.

Now if only he could do the same for his sold out show in Miami this week…

