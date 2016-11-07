Miami's Best Concert of the Week: Animal Collective at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Animal Collective leads the pack this week. Photo by Tom Andrew

Thanks to the eternal hell that is the 2016 presidential campaign, South Florida saw its fair share of events in the last couple weeks, including a Clinton rally starring J. Lo and Marc Anthony. However, while that shitstorm is finally about to end, Miami is no less busy this coming week, regardless of who wins.

On Friday, Mana Wynwood hosts the first ever VetFest, featuring a number of local acts and the crazy talent of one of Austin’s best indie rock bands, Bright Light Social Hour. VetFest is free for those who RSVP at vetfest2016.eventbrite.com and $10 at the door for those who don't. It's a worthy cover fee, as half of the proceeds will be donated to the charity Prosperity of Warriors.

Saturday continues a weekend of super sounds with another free event, the Chipotle Cultivate Fest at Bayfront Park that brings headliners Capital Cities and St. Lucia to downtown as well our very own LunchMoney Lewis. Later that night, we’ll be treated to a couple of debut Miami performances. First up are the gorgeous R&B croonings of Rhye at the North Miami Beach Bandshell and then rock’s favorite new indie act, Mitski, at Gramps in Wynwood.

But if you simply can’t wait for the weekend, get an early start with perhaps the best show of all: Animal Collective at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

16 years in, and the experimental pop outfit have gotten no less weird and no less unpredictable. For starters, the core group members read more like unofficial Wu-Tang Clan members than a rock band: Avey Tare, Deakin, Geologist, and Panda Bear. Especially appealing for Miami fans will be the chance to hear the group’s latest record, Painting With, the eleventh overall. Perhaps the two best songs on the album are fun homages to the Sunshine State and all we’ve inspired. “FloriDada” and “Golden Gal” (a song about our beloved Golden Girls), are just a couple of the bright, punchy bits of neo-psychedelia Animal Collective have become known for.

One reviewer of Painting With compared the new LP to “the soundtrack of the 1992 video game Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” If that’s any indication of what to expect on Thursday, then there’s sure to be plenty of bouncing, jumping, and spinning (and hopefully no spike pits to steal our money).

Animal Collective. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 10, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $28.50 via livenation.com.

