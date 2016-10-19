Miami's 12 Best Halloween Parties of 2016

Julia Rose Photography

Even in an average year, Halloween in South Florida means shoulder-to-shoulder hordes of zombie Trumps and $5,000 Harley Quinn getups jostling for space from Lincoln Road to Las Olas and inside every bar and club in between.

But this year, thanks to October 31 falling on a Monday, the drunken costumed festivities will extend through a whole weekend.

There will be a haunted lounge and even a dungeon to satisfy your fetishes.

Where to show off your expertly crafted Ken Bone disguise? Here are some of the best Halloween parties the area has to offer this year.

Malice in Wonderland. 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at Bâoli, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-8822; baolimiami.com. Tickets cost $65 to $150 via baolimiami.com/malice.

Bâoli is throwing a Lewis Carroll-themed take on its usual Wednesday-night party, My Boyfriend Is Out of Town. Don't bother heading to this SoBe hot spot without getting seriously gussied-up, though. The invitation warns that "guests must follow the tea party dress code." For guys that means "black-tie with a sleek twist" or "their best rabbit mask or top hat," while ladies should "dress to complement the fantastical, nonsensical surroundings of Malice in Wonderland."

Halloween the Abyss. 10 p.m. Friday, October 28, 30, and 31 at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911. Tickets cost $23 to $35 via tixr.com.

Downtown's 20,000-square-foot megaclub is pulling out all the stops for Halloween weekend. Aerialists, Cirque du Soleil-style performers, choreographed go-go dancers, and exotic acts will all be a part of the fiesta. According to the club, it takes "Halloween celebrations to an entirely new level with a whirlwind of DJs, live performances, and five-star hospitality."

Wynwood Fear Factory. With Flosstradamus, Adventure Club, Lost Frequencies, and others. 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, through Sunday, October 30, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $75 to $150 via wantickets.com.

You have two nights to see just how spooky EDM can be. Saturday night at this Wynwood party will showcase Flosstradamus, Borgore, and Oliver Heldens, while Sunday night will feature Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Adventure Club. Also on tap are haunted attractions, art installations, graffiti artists, food stalls, and private VIP areas.

Downtown Fright Night. 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at 2 E. Flagler St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

For the daytime portion of downtown Miami's block party, children are encouraged to trick-or-treat up and down East Flagler Street, where businesses will pass out candy and the best costumes will win gift certificates. Adults looking for more trick than treat can also have a good time in the heart of the 305 when the party wears on into the witching hour of 1 a.m. DJ Laz will spin the hits, and adults can win prizes for their getups.

Vizcaya's 30th Annual Halloween Sundowner. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-6549; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $125 to $250 via vizcayahalloween.org.

For the 30th edition of its Halloween bash, Vizcaya has adopted a 1920s theme. All the gangsters and flappers can drink at five bars and dance along Biscayne Bay to live bands and DJs. If you are a method costume wearer, you need not feel bad about snubbing your nose at Prohibition, because all proceeds for this party will go toward the preservation of Vizcaya.

Le Masque Noir. With Bella Luz. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami; halloweenmiami.com. Tickets cost $11 to $1,111 via halloweenmiami.com.

With six DJs and two live bands, this costume-mandatory party calls itself "Miami's sexiest Halloween party ever." That's a bold claim, but there will be a haunted lounge, an outdoor garden space, and even a dungeon to satisfy your fetishes. There will also be a laser light show and a $500 cash prize for the sexiest and most creative costumes.