The Ten Best Labor Day Weekend Parties in Miami

Work hard play hard, right? Bid adieu to summer, unofficially anyway, and celebrate Labor Day with a jam-packed weekend of events that'll make your return to work the Tuesday after the holiday nearly impossible. The long Labor Day weekend is always packed with events. Here's a guide to some of the best.

38 Years of Churchill's. The walls of this Miami music scene institution are primed with 38 years of sweat and beer. New Times named this dive the best rock club in Miami, and it'll celebrate its birthday with a three-day music festival over Labor Day Weekend. Its flyer advertises free drinks from 5 to 7 p.m., so be sure to get there early. The shindig will feature three stages with over 50 acts that include performances by: Talking Dogs, the Zoo Peculiar, analog, Deadman's Gambit, Drawing Bored, Bitter Blue Jays, Donzii, the Osceola Brothers, EUNOIA, Radio89, Dead Cat Lounge, Jellyfish Brothers, Buffy, and others. Here's to many more years of rock 'n' roll in the Magic City. 5 p.m., Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com; Admission is free.



Nicky Romero at Ora Nightclub. The rise and fall of some our city's famed music venues is still a sore subject for many. Thankfully, new ones are slowly but surely popping up and reinvigorating our music scene. This 10,000 square-foot über exclusive megaclub was recently dubbed by New Times as one of Miami's best new music venues, and has already hosted some of the biggest acts around. The Dutch DJ and producer Nicky Romero, who currently sits at the #29 spot of DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs list, will be the shot of adrenaline you need to properly kick off your Labor Day Weekend. 11 p.m., Friday, September 1, Ora Nightclub, 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-912-1010, Tickets cost $30 via oranightclub.com.

Ball & Chain Music Festival. This Little Havana institution is celebrating its 82nd anniversary with a weekend-long free music festival. Just the sheer thought of the amount of mojitos that have been consumed at this spot since 1935 is enough to make your head spin. The three day celebration will feature over 100 musicians and DJs ranging from Afro-Cuban funk, jazz, latin pop, and more. Enjoy music under the sun at the venue's spacious garden with performances on the gigantic outdoor Pineapple Stage and indoor Main Stage. 12 p.m., Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3, at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Palace Sunset Tea Dance. The iconic Palace bar that once stood at 12th street and Ocean Drive was the heartbeat of South Beach's Lummus Park and a pillar for the city's LGBT community. Soon after the bar closed, the owner vowed to open a larger Ocean Dr. location. The queens have heard our prayers and they're ready to rule a new palace. New Times reported yesterday the famed bar will, in fact, return to Ocean Dr. (the exact location is yet to be revealed,) and will temporarily call South Beach's Clevelander C-Level Rooftop home for its Tea Dance party. There's a premiere party August 19, and an official beginning August 27, but you know the performers will go all out for the holiday weekend, too. The event advertises "ocean views, drink specials, no cover, and a fantastic sound system," on its Facebook page. 5 p.m., Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3, at the Clevelander C-Level Rooftop, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami; 305-532-4006; palacesouthbeach.com. Admission is free.

Kendrick Lamar with YG and D.R.A.M at the American Airlines Arena. Kendrick Lamar is back to grace the stages of Miami once again, but this time with YG and D.R.A.M for his highly-anticipated Damn tour. The show at downtown Miami's American Airlines Arena is the final stop of the tour, so if you failed to witness his epic set at Rolling Loud 2017 in May, there's still a chance to redeem yourself. This show will be one for the books. Pro tip: Finding parking in downtown Miami on a holiday weekend shouldn't be on your list of events, so do yourself a solid and take the Metromover to the arena. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 2, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; Tickets cost $45.50 to $125.50 via ticketmaster.com.



Miami Nice All White Yacht Party. Get your best white outfit ready for a late-night maritime party aboard the South Beach Lady. The real question is: Are you even partying in Miami if you aren't popping bottles on a mega yacht? The four-level luxury vessel boasts cash bars on each deck, bottle service, VIP areas, a DJ sky booth, and cabana-style furnishings. Get down to the sounds of DJ Prince and DJ Snap, and don't miss the complimentary grub at the light buffet. Fair warning: This event does not run on Miami time. The yacht will depart from the Miamarina at Bayside Marketplace at 12:30 a.m. sharp. 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturday, September 2, aboard the South Beach Lady, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 718-930-3959, Tickets cost $75 to $1,000 via miaminiceweekend.com.

Deadbeats presented by BLNK CNVS at Mana Wynwood. The Deadbeats tour will unleash sonic mayhem on sunny South Florida Labor Day weekend with a stacked roster of heavy-hitters. Zeds Dead is invading Mana Wynwood with Slander b2b Kayzo, Space Jesus, Eprom, and Champagne Drip. Miami, this is your invitation to come and rage. 9 p.m. Sunday, September 3, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-573-0371; manawynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 via ticketfly.com.

Hyde Night Swim Labor Day Weekend Edition. It's no secret that the Magic city likes to party hard. Hyde Beach pool parties are the east coast version of a rowdy Las Vegas style one. The oceanfront spot beckons the city's holiday weekend warriors to come out for a wild night and swim under the stars at the SLS Hotel. Damaged Goods is taking over the decks at the Miami Beach Labor Day fiesta. As Hyde's Facebook page warns, "Be sure to expect the unexpected!" Don't forget to snag a photo with the giant duck statue. 6 p.m., Sunday, September 3, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2990; sbe.com. Tickets and table reservations via sbe.com

Labor Day Party at Foxhole. You'll know you've arrived at this back alley hidden spot when you find a lone door illuminated by a red light. Once you've found your way in, you'll be greeted with a blue neon sign that reads "I Found Foxhole." If you're looking to get your Sunday drink session on, you're headed to the right place. The South Beach bar is hosting its annual party with half-off of drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. with music by DJ Rascal and DJ Tony G. The two-story bar boasts a pool table, arcade games, darts, spacious booths, and flat screen TVs. 5 p.m. Sunday, September 3, at Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Camp Nikki Beach. There's no better way to kiss the summer goodbye than sinking your toes in the sand at a proper beachside bash. We all remember the great times at summer camp, and now is your chance to relive those fun times at Nikki Beach. The South Beach staple is celebrating Labor Day weekend summer-camp style with an all-day, adult-friendly party featuring s'mores. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 3, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.

