Miami's Ten Best Halloween Parties in 2017

Calling all cool ghouls and scary fairies. Halloween is just around the corner. Do you know where you're partying in style?

Don't get all dressed up with nowhere to go. Miami loves to party, and this city has the tricks and treats to make your fright night a delight. The whole week leading up to October 31 is packed with freaky fun. Get the most out of your costume by attending a few graveyard smashes. Or if you'd never be caught dead in the same costume twice, make even more!

The point is to get out there and ghost. Here are some grade-A parties to haunt.

Ghost Drag & Gramps Present L.A. Witch. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday, October 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $10 via ticketfly.com. Ghost Drag Records and L.A. Witch live Halloween every day. It just so happens this freaky, droning psych-garage band is coming to Gramps during the city's its perfect season. Songs such as "Kill My Baby Tonight" and "Drive Your Car" will have you jiving across the room. Seriously, this band is scary good.

Nightmare on the Beach: Dark CarnEvil. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, October 27, at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; thelittlelighthouse.org. Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $183 via wantickets.com. Support the nonprofit that supports children with educational, financial, and medical hardships through the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s volunteers and programming. There will be top-shelf cocktails, catered bites, and live entertainment. VIP tables are available.

Courtesy the Biltmore Hotel

Halloween at the Biltmore. 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, October 27, in the Country Club Ballroom at the Bitlmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-311-6903; biltmorehotel.com. Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $110 to $130 via eventbrite.com. Get dressed to the nines, because this party has a handmade-costume contest. Entrance to the party includes an open bar and buffet dinner. Members receive a discounted ticket for $90. No tickets will be sold at the door, so prepare or get left out in the cold, cold night.

Seth Browarnick / World Red Eye

That '70s Bar. 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, October 29, through Tuesday, October 31, at Sweet Liberty, 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free; must be 21 or older to drink. It's a whole freakin' week of Halloween fun. It begins Friday, October 27, with Patrick & the Swayzees and DJ Reid Waters. Saturday will be bearded drag queen Gio, along with Mister Gray. Sunday Brunch begins at noon with "spooky, boozy surprises." Monday is for Motown with DJ Y-Not, and Tuesday is the big event with Smiths cover band Ordinary Boys. Come dressed in your '70s best each night or your costume, of course.

Courtesy Basement Miami

Hallo-weird With RZA, Tony Touch, DJ Heron. 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com. Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $20 at the door. Celebrate the upcoming release of a new Wu-Tang album with the one and only RZA and DJ Tony Touch. Come dressed as a Killer Bee and get ready to swarm. Expect $10 slushie booze specials. Dance till you're dead. Happy Dias de los Muertos, amigos.

You can take on this crew's costumes, right? Show us your best, Miami. Photo by George Martinez

Haunted Warehouse by Secret Garden. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at a secret location in Wynwood. Tickets cost up to $20 via eventbrite.com. Once a month, Secret Garden brings you a killer theme party in a cool hidden spot. These cats are known for transforming a space into another world. This Halloween weekend, they'll take over a haunted factory. The story goes that mean managers here didn't want word of the terrible working conditions to get out, so they buried employees who died on the job out in the yard. Those angry souls still roam, and when they aren't scaring victims, they're getting weird on the dance floor. Join them!

Courtesy of American Social Bar

Brickell Monster Bar Crawl. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, October 27, at American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com. Ages 21 and up. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Organizers are looking to outdo last year's 1,000-plus-monster mash. The third-annual Monster Bar Crawl offers one free drink at American Social, the Craftsman, Fado's Irish Pub, Taverna Opa, Baru Latin Bar, Batch Gastropub, and RedBar Brickell.

Wynwood Fear Factory. 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, October 27, and Sunday, October 28, at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodfearfactory.com. Ages 18 and up. Tickets cost $55 to $165 via eventbrite.com. Dance music fans have no better place to be. Delivering future bass, funky house, trap, dub, and other styles, this festival is going to be a movie, and you're the star. Porter Robinson, Steve Angello, DJ Snake, Oliver Heldens, and others will headline this two-night affair in Wynwood. Come dressed and ready to scream, not because it's scary, but because the bass drop is so massive.

Courtesy Hallowyn

Hallowyn. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. The block party is free to attend. For a complimentary drink, RSVP via eventbrite.com. All ages can party; those 21 or older may drink. Swarm is the apocalyptic group that helps throw the Art Walk party every second Saturday. This Halloween, they're helping transform Wynwood into a living-dead dance party. All of the arts district will open its doors for fun. Food trucks will be ready to feed the zombie hordes.

Photo by: Kristin Bjornson

Magnum Size Halloween. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Ages 21 and up. Admission is free. Don't be a drag; just be a queen and enjoy performances by the always fabulous Tp Lords, Missy Miyake, T.lo Ivy, and Athena Dion. As always, food, cocktails, and live music will be on the menu. Make your drag debut or come in a costume. Just make sure it's sexual, OK?

