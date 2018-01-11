The City of Miami Stars in Kaixen's Music Video for "Wasting Time"

Miami is the protagonist of local producer Kaixen's new music video for "Wasting Time." Alongside local alt-R&B singer Native Youth and Orlando soul newcomer Dvwez, Kaixen introduces his own vocals on the track, and the three sing about the anxiety that comes with almost-relationships.

The single off Kaixen's latest album, Pecado, was ranked by New Times as one of the best Miami songs of 2017. "Wasting Time" is Kaixen's biggest statement track, representative of the synth-jazz horns and slow beats that are his signature.

"It's been a while since I've had you off my mind/I feel like you and I don't got a lot of time," Native Youth sings in an empty parking garage in Brickell. "Too much a story that I wish I could rewind/Do you feel the same, or am I wasting time?"