New Times Seeks Music Writers

Miami New Times has immediate openings for writers covering the world of Miami music.
If you have a passion for local bands, attend every major tour that comes to town, know your techno from your trance, or keep a mental map of the best underground parties — or all of the above — New Times might be looking for you.
There's just one catch: You've gotta be able to write a killer story.
Good candidates will be aware of both who's on the Billboard charts and the up-and-comers in South Florida. Writers with a passion for dance music and hip-hop are especially encouraged to apply, as are people of color, women and nonbinary candidates, people with disabilities, and writers across the LGBTQIA spectrum.
To be considered, you'll need:
- a resumé
- two writing samples (ideally published clips) in attachments or as links to stories
- two pitches for stories you'd like to write for New Times.
Email the above to music editor Ciara LaVelle at ciara.lavelle@miaminewtimes.com. Applications missing any of the items above will not be considered.
