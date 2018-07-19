 


Writers, are you out there?EXPAND
Writers, are you out there?
Karli Evans

New Times Seeks Music Writers

Ciara LaVelle | July 19, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Miami New Times has immediate openings for writers covering the world of Miami music.

If you have a passion for local bands, attend every major tour that comes to town, know your techno from your trance, or keep a mental map of the best underground parties — or all of the above — New Times might be looking for you.

There's just one catch: You've gotta be able to write a killer story.

Good candidates will be aware of both who's on the Billboard charts and the up-and-comers in South Florida. Writers with a passion for dance music and hip-hop are especially encouraged to apply, as are people of color, women and nonbinary candidates, people with disabilities, and writers across the LGBTQIA spectrum.

To be considered, you'll need:

  • a resumé
  • two writing samples (ideally published clips) in attachments or as links to stories
  • two pitches for stories you'd like to write for New Times.

Email the above to music editor Ciara LaVelle at ciara.lavelle@miaminewtimes.com. Applications missing any of the items above will not be considered.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

