menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami New Times is Looking for a Clubs Listings Editor

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Chuck Strouse
Miami New Times is Looking for a Clubs Listings EditorEXPAND
pixabay
A A

Miami New Times is looking for a part-time clubs listings editor. Qualified candidates will be detail-oriented, have good knowledge of Miami, and some understanding of the nightlife scene.  This is not a writing job, but involves keeping up a large database of concerts and events. Email resumé and three references who know you well to chuck.strouse@miaminewtimes.com.  No phone calls, please.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >