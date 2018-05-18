For Stroke Awareness Month, South Florida Musicians Raise Funds for Fellow Artist Xela Zaid

Over the past 28 years, wherever homegrown Miami musicians were planting sonic seeds that sprouted into bits of brilliance, there was the ubiquitous, smiling presence of Alex Diaz. He's been a staple on the music scene since he began performing his music as the indie act Ho Chi Minh in the '90s. Later, his sound turned experimental under the moniker Xela Zaid. But he suffered a tragic stroke just before Christmas 2016 that compromised his ability to speak. He has been battling since to regain his independence and voice.

Fellow musician Rob Elba (Holy Terrors, Shark Valley Sisters) started a YouCaring campaign last year and hosted a fundraiser to help Diaz pay for necessary medical care that isn't being covered by his Medicaid insurance. This Stroke Awareness Month, Elba is partnering with other scene stalwarts to rock out at their preferred haunt, Churchill's Pub, and offer support to someone in need who has always supported them over the years.

"Aside from being an amazing musician and performer," Elba says of his friend Diaz, "he has always been known as a soft-spoken, gentle soul with never a harsh word to say to anyone. He was always everywhere on the scene, playing with all different musicians and always there to lend a hand at benefit shows for others."