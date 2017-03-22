Damian Lazarus's Get Lost 2017 Is a 24-Hour Party Still Seeking a Location

EXPAND Photo by Galen Oakes

Damian Lazarus throws the best damn parties. This isn’t an exaggeration or hyperbole. Hell, judging by his staying power, it’s hardly even an opinion.

Now in its twelfth year, Get Lost is a 24-hour techno party and the longest running underground event at Miami Music Week. It begins at 5 a.m. on March 25 and wraps up at 5 a.m. the next day. Although we don’t yet know the location for Get Lost (which is part of the fun), Lazarus and his Crosstown Rebels have revealed the lineup. The roster includes such top-tier talent as Art Department, Tiga, Guy Gerber, Skream, Doc Martin, DJ Three, Soul Clap, Pan-Pot , and many more.

Much like his Day Zero event in Mexico’s Tulum Jungle, Lazarus and company thoroughly plan each incarnation of Get Lost and it always shows. From the musical talent to the visual aesthetics to the often daredevil, circus-like performers, Get Lost remains one of the highlights of MMW.

We spoke to Lazarus and as always, he’s simultaneously candid and mysterious.

New Times: What's your favorite thing about Miami?

Damian Lazarus: I love the openness of the city. People here are generally open-minded and quite liberal. It's quite refreshing to be able to party for 24 hours, get a drink (almost) whenever you like, and smoke inside.

To what do you attribute Get Lost's longevity?

Maybe it has something to do with our minute attention to detail, the fact that we leave no stone unturned in our pursuit to create the best possible party and atmosphere. This is a unique event that brings together the best party people from all corners of the world, and I guess it's become an essential party to be at.

What are the criteria for selecting the artists and DJs?

All of the artists are invited personally by me; most of them are good friends and/or artists. It's not so hard selecting the guests, the tricky part is organizing the set times.

What does it take for fans to party all 24 hours of Get Lost?

Superhuman strength, an open heart, and comfortable footwear.

You're currently busy in the studio. When will we hear the fruits of your labors?

I can announce that the brand new single from Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons will be released in April and it is highly likely you will be hearing a lot of it during MMW.

When we spoke last March, you said the team behind Get Lost is always trying to make the next party better. How do you think you've improved this year's event over last year's?

All I can tell you is that the plans we have for this party far exceed what we've done in the past; you'll have to come and experience for yourself.

We also spoke about your impending fatherhood; how has being a dad changed you as a person and as an artist?

I'm a lot more patient and my perspective on life has altered somewhat, for the better I think.

Get Lost.

With Damian Lazarus, Ellen Allien, Guy Gerber, Lee Foss, Tiga, Thugfucker, and more. 5 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at TBA. Tickets cost $55 to $88 via residentadvisor.net.

