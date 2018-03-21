The Nine Best Miami Music Week 2018 Pool Parties

Tattoos and thongs meant something once upon a time. Now they’re as typical as DJs performing with orchestras. You'll be able to see all the trends this Miami Music Week in a pool party lineup that's primetime for exhibitionists and ratchets. Equally, it’s a time for the sophisticated to laze in the shade of their $20,000 cabanas and sip Jay-Z-endorsed bubbly. These poolside parties are the ultimate payoff for all of those butt-blasters, kettle bells, spinning classes, burpees, and protein shakes.

Pool parties are plentiful — here's a daily schedule of quality bashes and prime opportunities to show off that new tribal tattoo.

Markus Schulz and Sander van Doorn Present Dakota and Purple Haze. Important: There are two W hotels in Miami: one in Miami Beach and another in Brickell. This nighttime pool party is on the 50th floor of the W Hotel on Brickell Avenue. Schulz and van Doorn offer a nice mesh of dark and groovy trance at a quality venue. It's a Denial Events production, which indicates that stage, sound, and lighting will be proper. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at the W Miami Hotel, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com.



Black Madonna Courtesy photo

DJ Mag Pool Sessions, With the Black Madonna, CamelPhat, Claptone, Ellen Allien, Fedde Le Grand, Lost Frequencies, Mat.Joe, and Yotto. Unlike the other pool parties this week, where artists on the roster have similar sounds, DJ Mag's event at the Surfcomber is a unique collection of dissimilar acts. The sounds in this lineup range from EDM to techno to deep house and tropical house. To put Ellen Allien and Lost Frequencies in the same lineup might be one of the most daring decisions ever made in music. It's fitting for Miami Music Week, where DJs get a chance to play different styles. Allien likely won't sound like she does when she plays a club at 5 a.m. in her hometown of Berlin; her set will pair nicely with the Miami sunshine. Noon Wednesday, March 21, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via electrostub.com.

Pete Tong Photo by Derrick Santini

All Gone Pete Tong, With Pete Tong B2B Damian Lazarus, Black Coffee B2B Virgil Abloh, the Black Madonna & Honey Dijon, Tiga B2B Kölsch, the Martinez Brothers, and others. This lineup is straight filthy rich with talent. Pete Tong’s pool party has been around for more than a decade, and this is most likely the best lineup he’s put together. Also listed is a “very special guest,” and during Miami Music Week, that’s always, always a damn good DJ. Noon Thursday, March 22, at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; surfcomber.com. Tickets cost $60 to $75 via electrostub.com.

Armin van Buuren Courtesy photo

Armin van Buuren, Marlo, David Gravell, EDX, and others. Armada Music was founded in Amsterdam in 2003 by Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron, and David Lewis. The independent label turns 15 this year and is arguably the preeminent label in electronic music. Initially a trance label, now Armada’s sound includes house, techno, and bass. Asked what kind of music he likes, Armada CEO Piron replied, “Quality trance, house, and techno.” Expect plenty of that to be played at Hyde Beach. Marlo, EDX, David Gravell, and “very special guests” are on the lineup — could be Hardwell or perhaps Armada Music artists such as Erick Morillo or Lost Frequencies. Noon Thursday, March 22, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; hydebeach.com. Tickets cost $300 via tixr.com.

Kristina Sky Courtesy of Sleeping Giant Music

United We Groove, With Kristina Sky, Thrillseekers, Roger Shah, Nifra, Denzo, and others. The Clevelander's rooftop venue overlooking its pool is one of the best Miami Music Week spots. It’s intimate while offering a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean — afternoon trance and a sea breeze make for a winning combination. Trance legend Ferry Corsten stopped by last year's party, so be on the lookout for surprise cameos this year. Noon Friday, March 23, on the C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-3485; clevelander.com. Tickets are sold out.

Chuckie has no trouble with life on the road. Photo Courtesy of Carma PR

Chuckie & Friends, With Nervo, Alex Sensation, and others. Without a doubt, Clyde Narain, AKA Chuckie, is one of the best DJs in the business. He was at the forefront of the Dutch sound that took over the world around 2006. Chuckie meshes his love for hip-hop and dance to create an ideal soundtrack for a Friday-afternoon pool party. These days he’s working with everyone, including J Balvin and Beyoncé. Even if your friends claim to hate techno, they will like Chuckie’s party. 2 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via electrostub.com.

Alexander Orue Courtesy photo

Fattie Miami 2018 Pool Party, With Alexander Orue, Lavelle Dupree, DJ Diaga and others. Established and emerging artists come together for this free party, and during Miami Music Week, free is good. Though it’s easy to go to the established parties with stacked lineups, don’t sleep on new events with somewhat unknown artists. After all, this week is a time for discovery. Noon Saturday, March 24, at the Gates Hotel South Beach, 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-860-9444; fattiemusic.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Christopher Almeida

Nervous Pool Party, With Cassy, Kenny Dope, Kerri Chandler, Oscar G, and others. If Trick Daddy is the mayor, Luke is the king, and Pitbull is Mr. 305, what is Oscar G? He’s got to be something. Oscar Gaetan has been pushing Miami’s dance music scene for more than two decades. For those who love house, this is the pool party lineup of the week. It’s a legendary gathering of New York City, U.K., and Miami house-music hall-of-famers. 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25, at the Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 866-215-6641; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Alpha 9 Courtesy of Armada Music