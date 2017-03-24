The Martinez Brothers Close Out Miami Music Week With a 24-Hour Dance Marathon at Space

EXPAND The Martinez Brothers Courtesy of Infamous PR

What's the difference between the Martinez Brothers and most New Yorkers in Miami? The Martinez Brothers were invited. Ba-da-bum-tss!

Indeed, for Steve and his brother Chris, who will close out Miami Music Week at Club Space Sunday, New York is a huge source of inspiration.

When you think of New York hip-hop, Biggie flowing on a Brooklyn street corner might come to mind. A Martinez Brothers set has a similar feel. The bass rolls, vocals loop, drums pound on a third deck, and the Martinez Brothers flow. The transitions are subtle, and they make simple sounds become huge. Eclectic taste in music helps the brothers pepper shows with house, disco, hip-hop, and soul. Their skill wasn’t created overnight; they have been playing Manhattan’s megaclubs for more than a decade.

"I have to be entertained first, and I have to be having fun first. We’re always trying to sound different, and that keeps it interesting for us. We can’t keep playing the same shit; we never will," Steve says.

Chris was still in high school when they began playing club gigs. Their father bought their original DJ equipment and was extremely supportive. Naturally, their parents' house was the first thing they took care of once they made a few bucks.

The brothers also have a lot of love for the Magic City. “We’ve spent so many hours on the Terrace at Space. The last time we were in Miami, we played for 20 hours at Heart," Steve says. "Miami was a major breakout for us back in 2006. We played a party at Opium during Winter Music Conference, and everyone was talking about the two kids from New York. We created a buzz that year."

Between eating Calle Ocho croquetas and relaxing on the beach, they have three shows on their Miami Music Week schedule. They'll warm up with shows at 1 Hotel and Ultra Music Festival and then close out the week with a 24-hour marathon Sunday at Space.

"I can’t share any details because information travels fast in 2017 and you gotta be secretive, but we’ve got some Boricua anthems for Miami."

In addition to some surprise appearances behind the decks, Andhim, Bedouin, Carl Craig, Derrick May, Eagles & Butterflies, La Fleur, and Matthew Dear will join the brothers. However, on behalf of Boricuas everywhere, here's hoping there's a five-minute loop of "Puerto Rico, ohhh !, Puerto Rico, ohhh !" in the cards.

The Martinez Brothers and Guests

11 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-456-5613; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $27 to $48 via wantickets.com.

