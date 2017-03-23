Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Thursday

Pete Tong Photo by Derrick Santini

There’s a very simple reason that Miami Music Week is world-renowned: the quality and quantity of parties dotting the city’s landscape are unparalleled. We’re only a day away from the 2017 edition of Ultra Music Festival, but the road to Bayfront Park is littered with side streets leading to sick parties.

And because raving in the dark is simply not enough, the safety gates to the pool parties have been unlocked and the all the kids are in the water with their neon floaties and DJ friends in attendance.

For the Day Trippers

Mixmash Miami at Nikki Beach

While plenty of the artists performing at Ultra this weekend will stay busy playing early and after parties, Laidback Luke will have one of the more active and interesting Thursdays. Before he joins an all-star cast at Nikki Beach (Cash Cash, Cesqeaux, Deorro, Dyro, Florian Picasso, Inpetto, Lady Bee, Moksi , Moti, SGOTW, Timmy Trumpet, Tritonal) for the Mixmash Pool Party, he’ll teach basic kung-fu moves a fortunate group of 100 fans at the W South Beach.

Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Pool at Delano Beach Club

It seems that as the years go by, MMW becomes more and more of a numbers game. Not so much the cost, but how many DJs can one party fit at a time. Oliver Helden’s pool party is no exception and like Tong, he doesn’t skimp on the roster: Afsheen, Alok, Bakermat, Chris Lake, Dante Klein, SNBRN, Steve James, Throttle. By the way, if this is too early for those of us not on spring break, Heldens is keeping it going later tonight on E11even’s rooftop alongside Chocolate Puma and Jax Jones.

All Gone Pete Tong at the National Miami

The Godfather of Dance Music, Pete Tong, returns with a bunch of his talented friends and his wildly popular pool party. The ageless Tong will himself spin records, back to back, alongside fellow Englishman, Nic Fanciulli. Among others, the BBC tastemaker will also have techno aficionados Joris Voorn and German duo, Pan-Pot, on the decks throughout the 11 hours of festivities.

Nicole Moudaber presents MoodDay at the Raleigh Hotel

This mini-music fest hosted by Ultra mainstay and Resistance brand ambassador, Nicole Moudaber, is a bonkers all day affair. Featuring veteran house heroes Sasha and Josh Wink, this poolside party is a steal at just around $50.

For the Party Pirates

The Miami Life Aquatic

Those wishing to dance with their sea legs are in luck during MMW. There are a number of boat parties throughout the week, some private and some public, some legal and some less so. The Miami Life Aquatic is a six-hour cruise featuring the like of Cassy, James Zabiela, and Reboot aboard the Biscayne Lady. With music on the upper and lower decks and an open bar, it’s a good choice for those who want to escape the insanity of MMW (traffic and more traffic), but not completely.

Let's Get Naked "The Original Glow Body Paint Tour" (Miami Yacht Edition)

Speaking of boats and escaping, perhaps a yacht dance party is old hat for the cool kids. Well, for those in the mood for something a little more risqué, how about some tasteful nudity? Or tasteless nudity? The Let's Get Naked "The Original Glow Body Paint Tour" sounds like the sort of shenanigans drunk college kids get into at Señor Frog's in Cancun, which, depending on your age is either awful or awesome. Their motto tells you all you really need to know: “Let's Get Naked really means: let's meet someone, dance, get painted, get crazy, and — why not? — get weird?!” But tickets at Eventbrite.

For the Night Owls

Above & Beyond with Eric Prydz at RC Cola Plant

Two of the biggest names in EDM, Above & Beyond and Eric Prydz team up for an unforgettable night at the RC Cola Plant. For the second year in a row, Above & Beyond headline their event in Wynwood at the outdoor space/graffiti gallery. It’s sure to be another brilliant two-hour long set of lasers and digital love letters.

Other notable names playing in and around Miami tonight include A-Trak at Mynt Lounge (11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and Fedde Le Grand at Wall Miami (11 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Martin Garrix at LIV Nightclub

Perhaps the marquee event of the evening is Martin Garrix at LIV and, unsurprisingly, also the most expensive ticket of the night at over 90 bucks a pop. The world’s number one DJ according to DJ Mag in 2016 isn’t old enough to drink at his own shows (he turns 21 this May), but he’s been entrancing rooms as big as LIV and bigger since he was high school-aged.

