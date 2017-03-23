menu

Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Thursday

Five Acts Making Their Ultra Music Festival Debuts in 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami Music Week 2017: The Best Things to Do Thursday

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 9:58 a.m.
By Angel Melendez
Pete Tong
Pete Tong
Photo by Derrick Santini
A A

There’s a very simple reason that Miami Music Week is world-renowned: the quality and quantity of parties dotting the city’s landscape are unparalleled. We’re only a day away from the 2017 edition of Ultra Music Festival, but the road to Bayfront Park is littered with side streets leading to sick parties.

And because raving in the dark is simply not enough, the safety gates to the pool parties have been unlocked and the all the kids are in the water with their neon floaties and DJ friends in attendance.

For the Day Trippers

Mixmash Miami at Nikki Beach
While plenty of the artists performing at Ultra this weekend will stay busy playing early and after parties, Laidback Luke will have one of the more active and interesting Thursdays. Before he joins an all-star cast at Nikki Beach (Cash Cash, Cesqeaux, Deorro, Dyro, Florian Picasso, Inpetto, Lady Bee, Moksi, Moti, SGOTW, Timmy Trumpet, Tritonal) for the Mixmash Pool Party, he’ll teach basic kung-fu moves a fortunate group of 100 fans at the W South Beach.

Related Stories

Oliver Heldens presents Heldeep Pool at Delano Beach Club
It seems that as the years go by, MMW becomes more and more of a numbers game. Not so much the cost, but how many DJs can one party fit at a time. Oliver Helden’s pool party is no exception and like Tong, he doesn’t skimp on the roster: Afsheen, Alok, Bakermat, Chris Lake, Dante Klein, SNBRN, Steve James, Throttle. By the way, if this is too early for those of us not on spring break, Heldens is keeping it going later tonight on E11even’s rooftop alongside Chocolate Puma and Jax Jones.

All Gone Pete Tong at the National Miami
The Godfather of Dance Music, Pete Tong, returns with a bunch of his talented friends and his wildly popular pool party. The ageless Tong will himself spin records, back to back, alongside fellow Englishman, Nic Fanciulli. Among others, the BBC tastemaker will also have techno aficionados Joris Voorn and German duo, Pan-Pot, on the decks throughout the 11 hours of festivities.

Nicole Moudaber presents MoodDay at the Raleigh Hotel
This mini-music fest hosted by Ultra mainstay and Resistance brand ambassador, Nicole Moudaber, is a bonkers all day affair. Featuring veteran house heroes Sasha and Josh Wink, this poolside party is a steal at just around $50.

For the Party Pirates

The Miami Life Aquatic
Those wishing to dance with their sea legs are in luck during MMW. There are a number of boat parties throughout the week, some private and some public, some legal and some less so. The Miami Life Aquatic is a six-hour cruise featuring the like of Cassy, James Zabiela, and Reboot aboard the Biscayne Lady. With music on the upper and lower decks and an open bar, it’s a good choice for those who want to escape the insanity of MMW (traffic and more traffic), but not completely.

Upcoming Events

Let's Get Naked "The Original Glow Body Paint Tour" (Miami Yacht Edition)
Speaking of boats and escaping, perhaps a yacht dance party is old hat for the cool kids. Well, for those in the mood for something a little more risqué, how about some tasteful nudity? Or tasteless nudity? The Let's Get Naked "The Original Glow Body Paint Tour" sounds like the sort of shenanigans drunk college kids get into at Señor Frog's in Cancun, which, depending on your age is either awful or awesome. Their motto tells you all you really need to know: “Let's Get Naked really means: let's meet someone, dance, get painted, get crazy, and — why not? — get weird?!” But tickets at Eventbrite.

For the Night Owls

Above & Beyond with Eric Prydz at RC Cola Plant
Two of the biggest names in EDM, Above & Beyond and Eric Prydz team up for an unforgettable night at the RC Cola Plant. For the second year in a row, Above & Beyond headline their event in Wynwood at the outdoor space/graffiti gallery. It’s sure to be another brilliant two-hour long set of lasers and digital love letters.

Other notable names playing in and around Miami tonight include A-Trak at Mynt Lounge (11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and Fedde Le Grand at Wall Miami (11 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Martin Garrix at LIV Nightclub
Perhaps the marquee event of the evening is Martin Garrix at LIV and, unsurprisingly, also the most expensive ticket of the night at over 90 bucks a pop. The world’s number one DJ according to DJ Mag in 2016 isn’t old enough to drink at his own shows (he turns 21 this May), but he’s been entrancing rooms as big as LIV and bigger since he was high school-aged.

Angel Melendez
Angel Melendez is an unabashed geek and a massive music nerd who happens to write words (and occasionally take photos) for Miami New Times. A graduate of Florida Atlantic University and an accomplished failure at two other universities, Angel is a lush and an insufferable know-it-all, and has way better taste in music than you. His wealth of useless knowledge concerning bands, film, and Batman is matched only by his embarrassingly large collection of Hawaiian shirts and onesies.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
RC Cola Plant
More Info
More Info

550 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

miles
Nikki Beach Miami
More Info
More Info

1 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-538-1111

www.nikkibeach.com

miles
The National Hotel South Beach
More Info
More Info

1677 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

866-215-6641

www.nationalhotel.com

miles
Raleigh Hotel
More Info
More Info

1775 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-6300

www.raleighhotel.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >